Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Release Date

The expectations of fans from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign are high! Because we are expecting to see a lot of new faces. And not only this, but the official sources have also confirmed that the early access will soon become available to the fans. So, there is a possibility for some players to be able to enjoy the game before the actual release date. The following article will guide you about both the official release date and the details about early access. So, continue reading!

The game is coming to introduce a range of new actions! According to the official reports, the upcoming multiplayer beta will contain the new Gunsmith System. And with early access, the players will get the rare chance to get a preliminary look at the multiplayer. But some perks are only reserved for those who acquire the early access version.

When will the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign be released?

To put it simply, there are three release dates! The early access period for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will begin on 20th October 2022, which is a week prior to the official release date. So, this means that you’ll already have an idea of the game before you get multiplayer. The multiplayer for the game will launch on 28th August 2022. This early access announcement came quite recently, on 16th August 2022. So, don’t worry, you haven’t missed out on anything big!

But in order to able to gain early access, it is vital for you to preorder the digital edition of the game as this is a requirement. As early access is only available for those, who have acquired the digital version of the game. You can preorder on any platform that works best for you! Of course, you’ll be able to enjoy more advantages than those who will get the game on 28th August.

This digital version of the game will give you open Beta early access, access to the full Modern Warfare 2 Campaign a week early, access to the full game on 28th October, and not only this but the Legendary ‘Death Knell’ Pertama Skin and the Legendary ‘Bloodthirsty’ Weapon Blueprint will be available for you to use! You can utilize them in Vanguard or Warzone.

These multiple release dates are a good way of boosting the advertisement for the game. But those who are going for early access might be expecting too much! As the multiplayer will come out almost a week after the launch of the original game. So, you might feel bored by the time you gain full access. This is why it is better to remain patient for a while! Moreover, there is a high chance of you wrapping up the game in less than a week. So this will lead to a lack of interest in the game. And in other words, it is a loss of money as well.

Here is a more simplified release date schedule for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign (it differs because of the different platforms):

First Beta Weekend will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from 16th September to 20th September.

For PlayStation early access, you’ll have to wait until 16th September 2022.

PlayStation Open Beta will become available from 18th September to 20th September.

There will be a second Beta weekend as well. To know about the matter in detail, you can head on to the official call of duty site, which will guide you in a much clearer way. For more updates regarding the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, stay tuned!