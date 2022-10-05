The Way of the House Husband Season 2 Status

In April 2021, more than 30 new anime series were featured across the globe. However, the best of these anime series was The Way of the Househusband on Netflix. In this post, we will highlight the status of The Way of the House Husband Season 2. Coming from Netflix and J.C. Staff, the series is hilarious and talks about how gangsters handle the domestic household. Without further ado, let us talk about whether The Way of the House Husband Season 2 is happening or not.

The Way of the House Husband Season 2: Renewal Status

Recently, in TUDUM, the Netflix global event, Netflix confirmed that The Way of the House Husband Season 2 is happening. We also know that the series will be available in January 2023. Even though the news of The Way of the House Husband Season 2 is delightful, anime fans will not be surprised. It is because, firstly, the series was a huge hit. It is favoured on a global scale, and second, there is enough source material for continuing the anime.

More About The Source Material

The manga on which the anime is based is still running. At present, ten complete volumes are published in Japan. Ten books alone indicate the amount of source material available for the anime. If the amount of the source material is considered, the anime can easily last for three seasons.

If you want to read the original manga, keep reading. Firstly, there are ten complete manga volumes of it. However, only the first eight manga volumes are available in English. The physical copies of the manga are available in major offline stores. The digital copies are available on iBooks, Amazon kindle, Nook and Google Play.

The Popularity Of The Show

Not only is the manga immensely popular, but even the show is also top-rated across the globe. The anime has received plenty of positive reviews. The popularity and the positive reviews of the anime are clear from its rating on different platforms:

MyAnimeList: 7.52

IMDB: 7/3

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

The format of the anime series was such that each episode was broken down into arcs or minor episodes. Therefore, it can be said that the series’ production time is not long. It is enough to gather confidence to renew The Way of the House Husband Season 2.

Casts

We expect all the main casts to return for The Way of the House Husband Season 2. The cast list might include

Kenjiro Tsuda as Tatsu

Shizuka Ito as Miku

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Masa

Keith Silverstein as Nagai

Jonah Scott as Tatsu

Billy Kametz as Kunimi

Laura Megan Stahl as Gin

Laura Pot as Miku

Jason Marnocha as Yakuza

Melissa Greenspan as Hibara Torii

Andres Paul as Masa

Samantha Daniel as Yuriko

The production companies involved in the series are J.C. Staff and Netflix Animation. We will let you know if any other casts join the upcoming season.

The Format Of The Show

The first season of The Way of the House Husband was broken into two parts. Each part housed five episodes. The first part premiered back in April 2021, and the second part was released in October 2021. We believe the exact first will exist for The Way of the House Husband Season 2.

Wrap Up

We only know that The Way of the House Husband Season 2 will be out in January 2023. However, we do not know the exact release date yet. We will update this post with the actual release date once there is an official announcement.