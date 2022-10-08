The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 Will Release in January 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about The Legend of Vox Machina season 2!

With an IMDB rating of 8.4, The Legend of Vox Machina emerged as a super-hit television series. The series revolves around a group of misfits who end up on a journey to save the realm of Exandri from the magical, dark forces. The series premiered this very year on 28 January 2022. The finale episode of Season 1 was aired on 18 February 2022.

The fans are awaiting information on The Legend of Vox Machina season 2. The first season was a treat to watch, especially the celebration of the heroes for defeating the Briarwoods and the salvation of the Whitestone kingdom. However, soon we saw that their celebration was cut short by the arrival of the dragons. With such a cliffhanger, it is natural to get curious about The Legend of Vox Machina season 2. Please keep reading to find everything that we know about the upcoming season.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2: Release Date

According to the official announcement, The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 will be out in January 2023 on Prime Video. We do not know the exact release date yet. As soon as an exact official release date is available, we will update the same in this section. January is not far away; therefore, you can celebrate that The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 will be out in January 2023.

Casts

The expected casts of The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 are:

Travis Willingham

Marisha Ray

Taliesin Jaffe

Ashley Johnson

Sam Riegel

Liam O’Brien

Laura Bailey

Matthew Mercer

All the cast members also serve as executive producers of the show.

What To Expect In The Legend of Vox Machina, season 2?

The plot of The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is unknown, but still, we know what we can expect from the upcoming season. First, we know that the series will get darker with the second season and also, according to reports, the viewers will see more dragons. During an interview, Mercer revealed that the characters’ fates are intertwined. Soon, the characters will begin to realize it more. During the interview, Mercer ensured that the fans did not receive any spoilers and, at the same time, knew what they could expect from the upcoming season. Also, the upcoming season promises plenty of death and destruction. According to sources, Season 2 houses 12 episodes.

Season 2 First Look

Amazon Prime Videos has rolled out the first look of The Legend of Vox Machina season 2. The clip begins with dragons flying in the sky. Soon we see a panicked crowd after they spot the dragons. We could also see the dragons killing people and destroying their properties. That’s all! The clip was less than one minute long and revealed very little to the moment. Also, we know that The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 will pick up right after the cliffhanger of Season 1.

Is The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 Happening?

Even though The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is not out yet, the series received a green light for the third season. During the New York Comic Con Panel, Matthew Mercer revealed the same. He confirmed that a third season is happening. Isn’t this good news? The fan’s excitement was hard to control when this information was revealed on the New York Comic Con panel.

Wrap-Up

It was a massive hit among the fans even before the show’s release. Therefore, it isn’t surprising that The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 is also happening. We will provide you with more information about the same once the official information starts rolling out. At the time of writing, we know that the second season will be out in January 2023. The exact release date of the series is yet to come. We will update this post with its release date once it is officially announced.