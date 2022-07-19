The Boys Season 4 – Will it be the Finale?

The Boys is a popular television series, which you can watch on Amazon Prime Video and if you haven’t watched it yet. The series is about a group that aims to take down all the superheroes who are corrupt and misuse their superpowers. The whole concept of The Boys is interesting and new to many audiences. The show not only managed to woo the audiences but also the critics. It has 56 nominations in total and eight wins. In fact, it has six Primetime Emmys nominations too. The finale episode of The Boys Season 3 was aired on 8 July 2022, and we know there will be the fourth season for sure. The big question, however, is whether The Boys Season 4 will be the series’ last season or not?

The Boys Season 4 Release Date

The series first premiered back in 2019. After the first season, it instantly received a renewal for the second and third seasons. The finale episode of the third season was aired back in June. And in the same month, the confirmation of The Boys Season 4 happened. According to reports, The Boys Season 4 will be airing in 2023. However, the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Keep checking this section to know the confirmed release date of The Boys Season 4.

It is also confirmed that the series will also get a spin-off. The spin-off series is titled “The Boys Presents: Varsity”. If we go by the name of the series, we can see that it will be a college-based spin-off.

All About The Boys

The Boys is based on a bestselling comic by Darick Roberton and Garth Ennis. The series became an instant hit with its very first season. Amazon revealed that the worldwide viewership for The Boys Season 3 saw an increase compared to the series’ first and second seasons of the series. Therefore, it is safe to say that the show enjoyed wild success.

Thanks to this success, it enjoyed two spin-offs apart from the main series. We have already enjoyed one spin-off, which was released previously this year. The spin-off was titled “The Boys Presents” Diabolical”. This animated anthology series housed eight episodes. As discussed above, the other spin-off is college based and is currently in its production stage. The release date of the same is yet unavailable. However, according to reports, the spin-off will be available next year.

The Boys Season 4 Cast

The primary cast of the series are:

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Antony Starr as Homelander

Erin Moriarty as Annie January

Dominique as Maggie Shaw

Other important casts of the series are Jessie T.Usher, Laz Alonso, Chase Crawford, Timer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Colby Minifie.

Is The Boys Season 4 The Last Season?

Things took a pretty exciting turn in the third season, and the fans are excited about The Boys Season 4. If you haven’t watched the series yet and are a superhero fan, you should try it. Even though we know that a fourth season is happening, we cannot comment on whether it will be the last season or not. The fact that a spin-off will premiere next year might give the idea that the fourth season is the last one, but we cannot be sure of it. It is because the show already enjoyed a spin-off this year, and The Boys Season 4 is happening next year.

Therefore, a fifth season might happen. There is no official news regarding the show’s cancellation after the fourth season. Currently, the makers are working on making The Boys Season 4 a hit and not focusing on the series’ future. We will fetch you more information regarding the same once the official information starts rolling in.

