In the 1980s, “American Gigolo” swooped the hearts out of its audience worldwide with its unique story arc and subsequently achieved ground-breaking success at the box office – earning up to $52.7 million from its $5 million budget movie. David Hollander decided it was best to revive the said neo-noir crime drama film again to bring back the complicated moral nature of the suspicious evil characters that the world ultimately became a massive fan of in a very deserving reboot! Thus, prepare fellow readers to delve much deeper into the fantastic story of the once high-priced escort in Los Angeles, New York. Considering that the newly developed television series, Showtime’s American Gigolo, is about to make its grand entrance on your screen soon, fellas.

Curious to know more about the previously known as the “highest paid lover” in the market? Well, fear not! Since we have dug up all the newfound information that you might need to know about the recent television series; Showtime’s American Gigolo.

Showtime’s American Gigolo Release Date and Time Announced?

It has finally been made official to all the “American Gigolo” fans worldwide! Showtime (the original network) has set a date for the premiere of the upcoming series. Fortunately enough for us, the wait will not be that long. Considering the integral factor that:

The new “American Gigolo” series will debut on all its streaming platforms on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

It is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Well, the first episode’s release is not far. Seeing that it will soon grace you with its arrival on your screens, it is time to clear up all your schedule to make time for its anticipated premiere.

What Could be the Plot of the New “American Gigolo” Television Series?

Showtime’s forthcoming series happens to be the television adaptation of the 1980s “American Gigolo,” – which was the result of the creative abilities of Paul Schrader, who was the director and author of the said film.

As far as what we know of the storyline of the movie:

It revolves around the story of a male escort, namely Julian Kay – whose primary clientele is upper-class women.

More or less, this job allows him a life of luxury, an expensive taste in cars and clothes, and an opulent apartment in Westwood.

Subsequently making him contemptuously proud about being materialistic, selfish and superficial.

He also loves his job and takes pleasure in his work to sexually satisfy women by offering and selling his body to them.

However, things turn wrong as he not only gets romantically involved with a prominent politician’s wife but also becomes a suspect in the murder.

Long story short, the reboot picks up from there on – seeing that, following its official premise:

Its sequel takes place “15 years” after his arrest for murder charges.

Who will now be seen “struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry.”

As well as endeavoring to search for “the truth about the frame that sent him to prison all those years ago.”

While also “hoping to reconnect with his one true love, Michelle.”

Showtime’s American Gigolo Cast and Characters

The casting for the upcoming series took place in early 2020, and given below are the names of the main as well as recurring cast members and the characters they will be playing in the series:

Main Cast Members and Characters:

Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) will be appearing as the main protagonist of the series, Julian Kaye.

Gabriel LaBelle (Dead Shack) as young Julian “Johnny” Kaye

Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) as Michelle – previously played by Lauren Hutton in the original film.

Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF) as homicide Detective Joe Sunday.

Lizzie Brocheré (Falling Water) portrays a sex work ring heiress Isabelle.

Leland Orser (Ray Donovan) will play the role of Richard Stratton – a self-made tech billionaire.

Recurring Cast Members and Characters:

Wayne Brady (The Wayne Brady Show) as Lorenzo – Julain’s best friend and mentor.

Laura Liguori as Elizabeth Shannon House.

Sandrine Holt as “The Queen”

Crew Members of the Upcoming Project:

Luckily, many great minds are joining in on the new project featuring drama, romance and crime. Here are their names and their positions:

David Hollander – Showrunner and Executive producer

Jerry Bruckheimer – Executive producer

Jonathan Littman – Executive producer

Kristie Anne Reed – Executive producer

Jon Bernthal – Producer

Showtime’s American Gigolo Total Episodes?

According to our resources, Showtime’s American Gigolo is going to consist of a total of eight episodes titled:

Episode 1 – Pilot (Premiering September 11, 2022)

Episode 2 – Pretty Baby (Premiering September 18, 2022)

Episode 3 – Rapture (Premiering September 25, 2022)

Episode 4 – Nothing is Real But the Girl (Premiering October 2, 2022)

Episode 5 – The Escape Wheel (Premiering October 9, 2022)

Episode 6 – Sunday Girl (Premiering October 16, 2022)

Episode 7 – Atomic (Premiering October 23, 2022)

Episode 8 – East of Eden (Premiering October 30, 2022)

Critics Reviews:

As per the review aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes:

The series has a 19% approval rating.

4.6/10 as an average rating based on a total of twenty-one critic reviews till now.

According to Rotten Tomatoes critic’s consensus,

Showtime’s American Gigolo is “wasting Jon Bernthal’s considerable charms on a tedious murder mystery.”

This version of American Gigolo is “more dud than a stud.”

While on the other hand, Metacritic showcase:

A weighted average.

Giving it a score of 50 out of 100 based on the total of nineteenth critics

Which, more or less, indicates “mixed or average reviews.”

This is a lot to take in, considering that the forthcoming series has not even made its debut yet.

