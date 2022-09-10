William and Kate Are The Prince and Princess of Wales: Prince Charles

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II (21 April 1926 – 8 September 2022), her long-standing reign of seventy years and 214 days ended as well. Even though the said news saddens us to our core that the monarch of the longest recorded female head in the history is over. Things still have to keep running because the royals have to cater to the thirty-two sovereign states in question. For that said purpose, the coronation of King Charles III was quite crucial as well. Thus, as the new monarch himself says that it was a “moment” that, like him, we all have been “dreading.” But, “you try and keep everything going.” Which more or less means that his ascension to the throne will also bring new roles to others as well. For instance, anointing his eldest son, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, as the Princess and Princess of Wales.

Here are all the details that you need to know about King Charles III’s announcement about the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales: The New Heir To The Throne?

Considering the pivotal factor that the former Prince of Wales (Prince Charles) has now taken the oath to fulfil his duties as the King of England. It was obvious that the new Prince of Wales would be none other than Prince William (the eldest son).

As per tradition:

The said title is exclusively reserved for their heir apparent to the British throne.

The long withstanding tradition dates back to 1301.

When the last native, “Prince of Wales,” happens to give the title to his eldest son – the future Edward II.

More or less, starting off after King Edward I conquest of Wales and the execution of David III in 1283.

Which as a result,

Not only does Prince William become the new heir of the monarch of the United Kingdom.

But also makes his wife, Kate Middleton, as the Princess of Wales as well.

As Princess of Wales is a courtesy title for the wife of the heir apparent to the throne.

Which has been in use since the 14th century.

King Charles III Anointing William and Kate New Titles?

During his first speech as monarch on Friday, King Charles III anoints new titles to his eldest son and his wife (a day after Queen Elizabeth II death):

The former Prince of Wales announces on that night that he is “proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru.”

However,

Their titles were already updated on the royal family’s official website.

As well as the couple’s social media accounts.

Besides that,

King Charles III also happens to reveal the sad news in his first address to the nation after his mother’s death as well.

Highlighting the fact that “with Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations.”

Not only that, but he also adds to his statement that with their new titles and responsibilities:

The couple will definitely “bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

Henceforth, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (the title they got when they wedded each other in 2011) are now also:

The Prince and Princess of Wales.

As well,

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

Which was previously held by the new King and his wife Camila – who will now be called the Queen consort.

After designating the said titles, King Charles III shared his view about his attachment with the Prince of Wales title. Sharing that:

It was the one title that he had “been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate’s Views About Their New Titles?

Right after the announcement of their title, the pair happens to share their insights about their new titles as well as their responsibilities.

According to a source,

Kate or Catherine (who will be the first after Princess Diana to enjoy the Princess of Wales title) shares her gratitude for this great role.

Highlighting that she “appreciates the history associated with this role.”

Hinting toward the legacy that the “People’s Princess” created with the said title.

Seeing that:

The new Princess of Wales once happened to describe the previous one as “an inspirational woman to look up to.”

It will come as no surprise that Kate will fulfil her responsibilities to the role diligently.

Whereas, William; the new Prince of Wales and apparent heir to the British throne, entails that:

The couple do not feel any “pressure” concerning their new roles and their duties.

Further sharing that:

Like his wife, Kate happens to say that, “it is about carving your own future” and that is what they are going to do.

As it is impossible to replace her mother, Princess Diana and her endeavours for mankind – seeing that she was her own person.

And thus, he added that “no one is trying to fill my mother’s shoes” as “what she did is fantastic.”

Overall, he concludes that this new journey that they are about to embark on is all about “making your own future and your own destiny, and Kate will do a very good job of that.”

What the Wales’ First Minister Has to Say in this Regard?

As the news about the designation of the new Prince and Princess of Wales reached the ears of Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford. He shares that:

He aims to further deepen their “relationship with the new Prince and Princess as they take on their new duties”

Seeing that:

The former Prince of Wales and now “King Charles III has enjoyed a long and enduring friendship with Wales”

He looks forward to maintain that the said friendship throughout the coming years as well.

People Do Not Want William and Kate to be the Prince and Princess of Wales?

As per the poll conducted by ITV and YouGov in June 2022 – in which a total of 1,020 people took part in:

More or less suggests that about 46% of people think that there should be another Prince of Wales

While on the other hand, 31% did not agree with that.

Moreover, we also got a statement from the Plaid Cymru leader, Adam Price, after the announcement. He elaborates that:

Like it or not, “there will be time, in due course, for a public debate surrounding the title of the Prince of Wales.”

Which, apparently, means some people are not happy about William and Kate being the next Prince and Princess of Wales.