Is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry coming to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

London Bridge is Down! Today is a day of great loss as Buckingham Palace announces the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Her successor is her firstborn son Prince Charles, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry. Prince Charles’s statement regarding his mother’s date is already available on the official page of Buckingham Palace.

Now, Meghan Markle did not travel with Prince Harry to Balmoral in Scotland to be by Queen Elizabeth II’s deathbed. Nonetheless, she will be flying to Britain to be there for her funeral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be joining the rest of the royal family, world leaders, and dignitaries from around the world as they all bid goodbye to the late Queen one last time. The news of the Queen’s death has come as a shock to everyone who has looked up to her during her reign.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II share quite a relationship. Although both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called out the royal family as racists, they have never said something specifically bad about Queen Elizabeth II. Even before stepping down from their royal duties, the couple informed the Queen beforehand. This way she would not be caught off guard. Moreover, when the couple was blessed with a baby daughter, they decided to name her Lilibet aka Lili. This is the Queen’s nickname in the royal family. Additionally, the last time Meghan Markle made a public appearance in the UK was at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. She has also visited Windsor Castle along with her husband for tea highlighting the great relationship she shares with Queen Elizabeth II.

After the Queen’s death was made official, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a tribute to her. The front page of Archewell, the site for their foundation, is now black with a text in white reading:

“In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022”

Meghan did not travel back even when Prince Phillip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband passed away in April 2021. This was because she was 7 months pregnant with their daughter and the doctors had forbidden her to fly. She did, however, call to ask about Prince Phillip’s health while he was in the hospital before his death.

This time, since Meghan is in perfectly good health, she will be attending the funeral. And be by her husband’s side in this time of difficulty.

