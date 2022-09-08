Queen Elizabeth III: Who is Next in Line After Queen Elizabeth II Death?

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. She was 96 years old and was surrounded by all the members of the royal family who rushed to be at her bedside after doctors expressed their “concern for Her Majesty’s health.” Queen Elizabeth’s succession or selecting Queen Elizabeth III had been in the works for quite some time.

She has been facing health issues for the past couple of months. She followed her doctors’ advice, skipped events, and postponed virtual meetings.

People are concerned regarding the aftermath of the Queen’s death and have hundreds of questions. Who has succeeded her, or who will be Queen Elizabeth III? Is Charles King now? What about Prince Harry? Keep reading to learn about Queen Elizabeth’s Successor or Queen Elizabeth III.

Who succeeded Queen Elizabeth II or Queen Elizabeth III?

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her eldest son Charles automatically inherited the sovereign title. He has taken over the head of the Commonwealth and acquired all other assets, including property and land.

Queen II expressed her desire for Charles to become her successor, saying,

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949.”

Her statement came out in 2018 after Charles was appointed as next in line by a unanimous vote.

Who is King Charles?

Charles, better known as Prince of Wales in the past, is 73 years old. The Queen’s eldest son has waited for several decades to be crowned King.

Charles became the heir of Britain at the age of just 3 when his mother took over the throne at the age of 25. Charles’s title changed from Prince of Wales to King of England. He is also the head of state for fourteen other realms, such as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

King Charles’s first marriage was in 1981. He married Diana Spencer, and the couple became known as Prince and Princess of Wales. They have two children; Prince William and Harry. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last, and the two separated in 1992.

Diana died in 1997. After her death, Charles remarried in 2005. His wife is Camilla Parker Bowles. She holds the title of the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles is known for his love for the environment. He has supported several campaigns to improve it and work towards global sustainability. Moreover, one of his primary goals is expanding education and creating more opportunities for the younger generation of the U.K.

King Charles Coronation Ceremony

King Charles’s Coronation is already planned! It was in the works for several years. The Daily Mail revealed that there are tonnes of binders of paperwork regarding the topic. The “binders” also have a code name- “Operation Golden Orb.”

The ceremony will most likely take place in London at Westminster Abbey. This has been the spot for coronations for almost 900 years now!

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony where King Charles will take an oath and sit on King Edward’s hundreds of years old chard.

The coronation will probably take place within one year. However, it won’t happen any time soon. There is a suitable period of mourning which is very long, and then the hassle of planning the coronation, which takes forever!

Camilla’s New Title

When Camilla and Charles married, they made an agreement that she would not take the title of Queen after Charles became King. Instead, she will take over the title of Princess Consort.

However, the agreement has changed since then. At the Queen’s 70th Ceremony celebrating her accession to the throne, she expressed her wish for Camila to take over the title of Queen Consort.

Thus, Camila’s new title is Queen Consort. This title is given to the wife of a reigning King. However, it does not come with military and political powers.

Queen Elizabeth III: Who is the new Heir?

William is next in line to become King of England. He is King Charles’ 40-year-old son.

William holds the title of Duke of Cambridge. However, now that Charles is King, he also holds the title of Duke of Cornwall. Along with the title, he has also inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate of a spectacular 150,000 acres.

Moreover, he and his wife Kate will also become Prince and Princess of Wales, a title previously held by Charles.

After William, his 9-year-old son Prince George will become King, followed by 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis.