Does Bleeding Steel 2 Has Any Release Date?

Jackie Chan is a legend when it comes to his films. His movie is loved in his country and across the globe. In 2017, he featured in a cyberpunk, “Bleeding Steel.” Leo Zhang, the writer and the director of the movie, created the movie in a way that Jackie Chan had the opportunity to showcase his skills. The movie is different from his previous movie. However, the movie still managed to impress his fans, thanks to his martial art and acting skills. Soon after the success of the movie, the fans started wondering about Bleeding Steel 2. It has been quite some time since the first film’s release, and there is still no news about Bleeding Steel 2. If you are wondering if it is ever coming out, keep reading it.

Bleeding Steel 2: Release Date

Bleeding Steel premiered on 6th July 2018. The movie enjoyed a limited release as it was running with other popular movies. These movies were Under the Tree, Ant-Man, Wasp and Whitney. The competition for Bleeding Steel was tough. However, the anticipation and the hype of the movie were strong. Despite that, the movie could not live up to the expectations of the fans. Even though the action scenes were great, the reviews were not that great. In fact, the movie disappointed many fans. Also, the rating of Bleeding Steel was so low. It was so low that it drastically reduced the chances of Bleeding Steel 2 happening.

Even though there might be plans to work on Bleeding Steel 2, there is still no update regarding it. Mostly, the sequel of a movie depends upon how well a movie does. Considering the fact that Bleeding Steel performed so badly, Bleeding Steel 2 might not be happening. At the time of writing, there is no update about the movie.

Read More: Young Sheldon Season 6 Premieres Sep 29, 2022?

Bleeding Steel 2 Is Not Confirmed

There is no update regarding Bleeding Steel 2. We do not know whether the makers are working on a sequel or not. However, we will let you know as soon as we have that information. We cannot comment on the plot of the movie, too, as we do not know whether it is happening or not.

Bleeding Steel: Reception

The movie spent a budget of $65 million. However, the box office collection was just $48.8 million. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has an approval rating of a mere 22%. According to critics, the movie lacked logic, humor and even action. Variety stated that it is a movie that will only appeal to kids. With such review, it is well understood that the sequel of Bleeding Steel is not happening. Another review published in the South China Morning Post straightaway classified the movie as nonsensical garbage.

The Movie Is Not Happening

Not only was the movie a box office failure, but it also failed to impress the critics. In all, the movie failed to impress both the fans and the critics. In such a situation, the chances of a sequel happening are extremely low. Therefore, if you are waiting for Bleeding Steel 2, we hate to disappoint you by breaking the news that, most probably, the movie will never happen. However, at the same time, we have to acknowledge that there is no official statement. There is always a chance of the movie happening with no official announcement, even though it is slim.

We will update you about Bleeding Steel 2 as soon as any information is out. However, till then, it is safe to assume that the movie has been canceled. There is no release date, trailer, or any other official announcement regarding the movie.

Read More: Scrooge A Christmas Carol Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and First Look