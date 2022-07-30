Shania Twain Net Worth 2022

Shania Twain’s documentary was recently launched on Netflix. All of a sudden, she is in the news again, and people are enquiring about Shania Twain net worth. The iconic country singer is extremely popular amongst the millennials. It is for this reason that she rose to her stardom in the 90s. She faces quite a lot of struggle in her rise to stardom, and on top of it, her vision is truly artistic. Here is a little post about all the information that you need before starting watching Netflix. You can know more about her from this post if you have already watched her Netflix documentary.

Shania Twain Net Worth

Without any further ado, let us move ahead to learn about Shania Twain net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shania Twain net worth is around $400 million. She is regarded as the Queen of Pop, and this net worth totally suits her. At a time when few female superstars were there, Shania Twain rose to fame like a phoenix. It is the reason behind Shania Twain net worth.

Sources Of Shania Twain Net Worth

Her debut album was not much of a success. However, things took a turn for good with her sophomore album titled “The Woman In Me”. After that, she released many popular albums. A few of such albums and songs are listed below:

You’re Still The One

Any Man Of Mone, Man!

From This Moment On

That Don’t Impress Me

Come On Cover

You Win My Love

Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under

Even the albums that she released in the 21st century became a commercial success which contributed to Shania Twain net worth. However, the responses by the critics for the same was lukewarm.

Not only her music career was good, but she has also actively worked in films and television shows like:

I Still Believe

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Shania Twain net worth also comes from Cooty, with whom she partnered to release a fragrance name Shania back in 2005. After two years, she released another fragrance named Shania Starlight.

In short, her music career, films, and shows contributed largely to her net worth.

Not Just A Girl

Let us now have a look at her documentary. The recently released documentary covers Twain’s professional life. Her success, her struggles, and everything in between is something that you can enjoy in her documentary. If you haven’t watched the documentary yet, you need to watch it, especially if you are a 90s kid and love songs.

In the documentary, you will find her looking back at her career journey. Born in a poor mining town in Ontario, Canada, and then rose to fame. Therefore, clearly, things are pretty interesting in her life, and the documentary is something worth watching.

When She Moved Away From The Limelight

During her peak career, she was forced to move away from the limelight due to Lyme disease. After her album titled “Up,” which was released in 2002, she disappeared because of the disease that caused her serious voice loss. In fact, because of the disease, she believed that she might not be able to sing again. She then believed that she would only be a writer and cannot go back as a performer.

However, she successfully managed to fight the disease, and she returned in 2017 with her album titled “Now”.

Shania Twain Divorce

Not only did the disease create a major issue in her life, but she also faced a tremendous amount of issues in her marriage with Robert Mutt Lange. According to reports, the couple who had a son together split after spending 17 years together. The reason? Well, her husband cheated on her with her best friend.

Now that you know about Shania Twain net worth and her personal life, it is time for you to watch the Shania Twain documentary!

