Andrew Form Net Worth, Bio, Career, Family, Wife and Other Latest Info!

Andrew Form is an American film producer. His best work includes Friday the 13th, The Purge, Ninja Turtles and Teenage Mutant. In addition, he is also the co-founder of Platinum Dunes with Brad Fuller and Michael Bay. Andrew Form Net Worth considerably comes from these two sources. His other source of income comes from his real estate investment. His upcoming movies are Little America, Imaginary Friends, A Quiet Place Part III, and Apartment 7A. He is producing all these movies, which are scheduled to be released in 2023. Andrew Form is recently in the news for his second marriage, which occurred just a few days ago.

Andrew Form Net Worth

The Andrew Form Net Worth comes from his career where he serves as a producer along with other investments. In 2014, he purchased a one-acre property in Los Angeles. He demolished the existing property in the next few years to create a big mansion. According to sources, his newly built mansion has a value of $10 million. In addition, in 2021, he purchased another home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to reports, his current net worth is $30 million.

Bio

Andrew Form was born in 1969 in New York. He is an American film producer, and his current age is 53. His private life is in shadow. Therefore, not much is known about his childhood, school, and educational background. He came into the limelight after he became a producer. Therefore, his previous information is under wraps, and all we have to offer you is the information available after he entered the film industry.

Even though Andrew Form is a prominent producer, he did not start his filming career as a producer. Andrew Form Net Worth gradually improved with each passing year as he grew his career. He started working in the film industry while serving as a production assistant for Jerry Bruchkleimer, a producer. He further worked with Don Simpson too.

Andrew Form Net Worth – Career

Andrew Form was a producer from the very beginning. He started his work with “The Making of Crimson Tide” in 1995, a short documentary. He also produced notable films like:

Kissing a Fool

The Amityville Horror

The Hitcher

The Unborn

The Purge

In addition to that, he also served as an executive producer in the movie “Occult” which is a TV film. He was the executive producer of the following two television series:

Black Sails in 2014: 3 episodes

The Last Ship in 2014-2015: 15 episodes

The last five films that he produced are:

The Forever Purge in 2021

A Quiet Place Part II in 2020

Slender Man in 2018

The First Purge in 2018

A Quiet Place in 2018

Andrew Form Family and Wife

Andrew Form and Jordana Brewster met each other on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. At that time, he was producing the movie. The duo fell in love and then announced their engagement in November 2006. Finally, they married each other in 2007 in the Bahamas. The couple has two sons:

Julian: Born in September 2013

Rowan: Born in June 2016

The couple then filed for divorce in mid-2020. After a gap of one year, the divorce was finalized. After the divorce, Andrew Form announced his engagement to Alexandra Daddario in 2021. The couple married each other this very year.

They met each other quite romantically in New York City. To be precise, the duo met each other on the streets of New York City. Daddario was staying down for a co-op approval. On the other hand, Andrew Form was waiting for a connecting flight. They struck up a conversation, and now we all know what followed next.

Other Latest Info

Andrew Form is making headlines for his second marriage with Alexandra Daddario. The couple tied knots in June. The wedding took place in New Orleans at Preservation Hall. His children served as groomsmen and ring bearers at his wedding.

