Lil Tjay Net Worth, Age, Wife, Much More

Lil Tjay Net Worth is increasing day by day as the young star attains new heights of success and breaks records!

Lil Tjay is a rising star in the music industry. He is a rapper and songwriter! Several of his songs and albums have secured top positions in the Billboard 100.

So what is Lil Tjay’s story? How did he start his career? What is his Net Worth? Keep on reading to find out about Lil Tjay Net Worth, Age, Wife, and much more.

Lil Tjay Net Worth

As a successful rapper, songwriter and singer, it is no surprise that Lil Tjay net worth has an estimation of $1 million. This is his net worth in 2022.

Lil Tjay has had several hit songs like ‘Pop Out’, which ranked among the top #15 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also has a huge fan following, with millions of people obsessed with his music. His Instagram account has 6.6 million followers, while his YouTube channel is subscribed by 4.31 million subscribers. Hence, it is not surprising that this rising star has a spectacular Net Worth.

Lil Tjay is among the highest-paid young rappers in New York. He has managed to earn a lot of fame in a short period of time!

Li Tjay Net Worth- Salary

Lil Tjay’s salary is estimated to be over $ 200,000. It comes from his album sales, songs, and successful projects. A huge chunk of his income also comes through his YouTube Channel. He gets $400 in revenue for one video!

Lil Tjay Net Worth-Career

Lil Tjay Net Worth has rapidly increased because of his successful career. He made his debut as a music artist in 2017. He released his song titled “Resume” on SoundCloud. His song was a huge hit, and he even made a homemade video for it. The video featured Tjay smoking and hanging around in his tiny apartment.

Tjay went on to participate in the Live showcase ‘Coast 2 Coast Live’. His performance was phenomenal, and the judges loved him greatly! Then, Tjay released another hit titled “Brothers.” He gained enough popularity and gained the attention of Columbia Records. He signed a deal with them in 2018. While working with this popular record label, Tjay released several other hits like Leaked, Goat, and Resume. His songs were heard by millions of users on SoundCloud.

Tjay’s first album came out in December 2018. All the songs in it were an absolute hit. He even released a song titled “Pop Out” featuring Polo G. The song blew up on YouTube and received more than 274 million views.

He went on to release “FN”; his second album. The same name song in the album made it to 56 on Billboard Hot 100. Since then, he has released two more albums; ‘True 2 Myself’ and ‘State of Emergency.’ Next, he released his single ‘Calling My Phone’ that featured singer 6lack. The song topped on Billboard Hot 100 and secured third place.

Lil Tjay- Personal Life

Lil Tjay does not have a wife currently. He is apparently dating Lala Baptiste, and the two have been together since 2020! The famous singer does not have any children.

Lil Tjay likes to spend most of his time sipping wine in jets or hanging around Lamborghinis. At least, that is what his Instagram shows! The music star apparently loves cars and has an obsession with them. He even owns the Rolls Royce Wraith, which retails for over $360k. Moreover, he also owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan and a Lamborghini Urus. Their prices are $350k each.

Unfortunately, Lil Tjay became the victim of a shooting in New Jersey on Wednesday. The Bronx-born rapper was hanging out at The Promenade in Edgewater when he got shot several times. His condition has not been revealed by the police yet. However, according to TMZ, Tjay has undergone emergency surgery.

Lil Tjay- Biography

Born on April 30, 2001, Lil Tjay is only 21 years old! He was born in the Bronx in New York City. Lil Tjay is his stage name. His real name is Tione Jayden Merritt.

Tjay had a rough childhood. He grew up participating in street fights and committing petty thefts. He even ended up in a Youth Detention Center at the age of 15! Moreover, Tjay faced criminal charges for committing robbery. He was locked up in prison for a year for this. However, he used this time to work on his skills as a rapper!

Tjay has loved music since his childhood. In fact, he grew up listening to Michael Jackson and Usher.

Lil Tjay- Dating

Lil Tjay apparently has a girlfriend. Her name is Lala Baptiste, and she is a model from Atlanta, Georgia.

Lala played the role of Tjay’s love in his music video for Mood Swings. Then, in 2020, Lala revealed that she has a boyfriend on her YouTube channel. However, she did not reveal his identity. During the same period, we saw Tjay appearing on Lala’s Insta Lives several times. Thus, her mystery man was probably Tjay.

Tjay was dating Lala’s best friend Rubi Rose before her in 2020. Lala apparently set the two up! However, when Rose and Tjay fought, he started hanging out with Lala! Rose addressed this backstabbing in a tweet on Twitter,

“When a b—h backstab [sic] her friend, her favorite thing to say is they were never really friends.”

Lala and Tjay were happy for a while and all over each other’s Instagram. However, the two stopped following each other in March 2021. Thus, fans assumed that the two split up. Lala did not directly acknowledge the breakup. Nonetheless, she did say that none of the issues was her fault.

As of now, we are not sure if the two are together as they have been in an on-and-off relationship.