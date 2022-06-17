What is Kenya Barris Net Worth? 

Kenya Barris Net Worth will make your jaws drop as the renowned television and film producer reaches new levels of success!

Kenya Barris is one of the biggest names in the Entertainment Industry as several of his works have topped charts and won awards! He is most well known as the creator of Black-ish, an American sitcom that features a middle-class family as they deal with personal, social, and political issues. Additionally, he has worked on several other successful projects, including America’s Next Top Model and The Game!

The PGA Winning artist has a net worth of millions! If you, too are interested in finding out about Kenya Barris Net Worth, then keep on reading as we’ve got you covered!

Kenya Barris Net Worth

Kenya Barris is a master of several trades! He is a television and film producer, an actor, and a writer! Thus, it is no surprise that he has one of the highest net worths of the century!

Kenya Barris Net Worth is $75 million! It comes from his successful career in the entertainment industry. His career has enabled him to become one of the most popular celebrities globally!

Kenya Barris Net Worth – Salary

Kenya Barris’s exact salary is not known as of yet! This is because the producer cum director is working on several projects simultaneously. Currently, two of his works, Intergalactic and You People, are about to make their debut this year. He is also partnering with ViacomCBS to make a boutique studio and signing film deals with Paramount Studios. Additionally, Barris is also working with Random House to release his book. He also has a podcast contract with Audible.

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Did Jay Leno Earn His $450 Million Net Worth?

How Did Paul Dodds Earn His $20 Million Net Worth?

Kenya Barris Net Worth – Career

Kenya Barris kickstarted his career with Girlfriends in 2000. He worked as a writer for the popular sitcom, which consisted of eight seasons. Then, he co-created and produced the famous reality TV series America’s Next Top Model, which ran for twenty-four seasons!

Barris has also written several other hit series and movies, including Are We There Yet?, The Game, Cheaper by the Dozen, and I Hate My Teenage Daughter. Additionally, he has worked as a screenwriter on Girls Trip, Coming 2 America, The Witches, and much more!

Kenya Barris is best known for creating and producing the award-winning American sitcom Black-ish. It debuted back in 2014. The series also has two spin-offs, namely Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.

The list of Kenya Barris’ work does not stop here! He also has a career in acting! Barris has starred in #BlackAF, for which he was also the creator!

In 2018, Kenya Barris signed a $100 million deal with Netflix for exclusivity. However, he called it off last year to partner with ViacomCBS and developed his next TV project.

Russell Wilson Net Worth in 2022

Asap Rocky Net Worth Revealed as Compared to Rihanna

Kenya Barris Personal Life

Kenya Barris is married to Dr. Rania Rainbow Edwards- Barris. The couple got married in 1999 and have had a very rocky relationship. The two are currently filing for divorce.

Kenya and his wife Rania have six children. Their names are Lola (16), Beau (14), Kass (12), and Bronx (5).

Kenya Barris Biography

Kenya Barris was born in California on August 9, 1974. He was named after his father’s favorite country, which he visited frequently!

Barris had a tough childhood growing up. His parents, Tina and Patrick, split when he was only five years old! Although they did not have much money, his mother managed to put him and his siblings through private school.

Barris enrolled in Clark Atlanta University in the medicine program. However, he discovered his passion for writing and graduated with a degree in television, radio, and film instead. He then moved to LA and joined the entertainment industry as a production assistant. He eventually found work as a staff writer for TV shows and made his way to producer cum director!

Harry Styles Net Worth and Who is the Girlfriend of Singer-Songwriter?

Kenya Barris Wife

Kenya Barris and his wife Rania are on shaky grounds. Barris filed for divorce on June 1, 2022. According to the court document, their reason for splitting up is “irreconcilable differences.” Barris has also requested joint and legal custody of all four children. He is also willing to give his wife spousal support.

This is not the first time Barris and Rania have filed for divorce. In 2014, Rania filed for a divorce petition which she later withdrew after the couple reconciled. Then, in 2019, Kenya filed for divorce, but that too was withdrawn after some time.

Kenya Barris Dating

Kenya Barris has been married since 1999. However, he and his wife have filed for divorce three times, during which rumors of him dating other people surfaced. However, the rumors were not confirmed by Barris! Thus, it is most likely that Barris has not dated anyone since the start of his marriage.