Harry Styles Net Worth and Who is the Girlfriend of Singer-Songwriter?

Harry Styles Net Worth 2022 will leave you stunned as the solo musician and actor reaches new heights of success!

Harry Styles has stolen the hearts of millions of girls with his charming personality, drool-worthy looks, and sensational music. The English songwriter and singer made his debut in Hollywood all the way back in 2010 as part of the teenage boyband One Direction. Since then, he has come a long way and is now a solo musician.

How has going solo affected Harry Styles Net Worth? Has it gone up? How much is it? Keep on reading to find out about Harry Styles Net Worth in 2022.

Harry Styles Net Worth- What is it?

His Net Worth is constantly going up, and as of 2022, it is $80 million!

He made his debut as a singer and songwriter as part of the famous boyband One Direction. Along with his four other band members, Styles managed to break several records and bagged hundreds of awards.

Since then, the artist has split from the band and is now a solo musician and songwriter. He even won a Grammy award in 2021 for Best Pop Solo Performance. He received it for his song “Watermelon Sugar,” which trended on the billboards for several weeks. Styles was also among the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video nominations for his song “Adore You”.

Harry Styles Net Worth- Real Estate and Cars

Harry Styles is an extremely wealthy celebrity with various properties all around the U.K. He has three properties in North London. The star apparently plans on combining all three to build his own huge mansion. Moreover, Styles also has property in the U.S. He sold his apartment in L.A. for £4.8 million. However, he still owns an apartment in New York. It is located in the Tribeca neighborhood, the same place where Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynold also have an apartment.

Harry Styles own several luxurious cars, including a vintage Porsche 911, a Jaguar E-type, and an Alfa Romeo Spider. The popular singer and songwriter have earned his way into a wealthy lifestyle and lives like a King!

Harry Styles Early Career

Born in 1994, Harry Styles attended Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School. He was part of the band White Eskimo as the lead singer. His band even won a local band competition.

Styles made his official singing career debut in 2010 when he appeared in season 7 of The X Factor. Here, he was paired with four other boys as part of the One Direction band, which consisted of Harry, Liam, Niall, Zayn, and Louis. They won third place in the competition and signed a contract with Simon Cowell’s record company. They released the Up All Night album as part of their £2 million contract. Then, the boyband released the Take Me Home album, followed by the Midnight Memories album and the Four album. Their last album together came out in 2015, “Made In The A.M.”

The popular boyband won several Brit Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV video music awards, and American Music Awards throughout their career together.

Harry Styles Net Worth- Solo Musician and Songwriter

In January 2016, one year after the split of One Direction, Styles started his solo career as a recording artist. He launched Erskine Records, his own record company. Simultaneously, he also drew up a contract with Columbia Records.

In 2017, Harry Styles released his first single, Sign of The Times. It topped charts and landed the fourth rank on the Billboard Hot 100. He even won a BRIT award for the song’s music video.

Styles went on to release his own self-titled solo album. He went on tours to promote it. From September 2017 to July 2018, he went on an international tour and named it Harry Styles: Live on Tour. The tour consisted of stops in Europe, Australia, Asia, and South and North America.

Styles also released a second album titled Fine Line in 2019. He won several awards for it, including the 2020 Brit Awards for British Album of the Year and the British Male Solo Artist.

Just a few days ago, Styles released his album “Harry’s House” on May 20. It has already broken a vinyl sales record as it sold over 146,000 copies on vinyl. The ‘As It Was’ single from the album has topped Billboard charts at Number 1 rank! It is also the most-streamed song in 24 hours on Spotify for a male artist.

Moreover, Harry Styles is also a successful songwriter who has written many songs for One Direction. He wrote Best Song Ever for One Direction, Just a Little Bit of Your Heart by Arianna Grande, and Someday by Michael Buble.

Harry Styles Net Worth- Acting Career

Styles also went on to try his luck in acting. He made his debut as an actor in Dunkirk, a 2017 war film. He also worked as an executive producer for Happy Together, a CBS sitcom. Additionally, he hosted two live shows, one as a guest star in “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in 2017 and 2019 and the other in “Saturday Night Live” in 2019.

Currently, Styles is working on his role as Jack, a wealthy businessman with a glamorous life, in the movie Don’t Worry Darling. It is set to make its debut on September 23.

Harry Styles Personal Life- Who is the 28-year-old heart throb’s girlfriend?

Harry Styles dated presenter Caroline Flack from November 2011 to January 2012. They had a huge age gap, 14 years! Their relationship received a lot of backlashes.

Styles also dated Taylor Swift in 2012 and Camille Rowe from 2017 to 2018.

Styles has a very flamboyant personality and sense of style, which has been criticized by the public several times. However, this does not bother him as he commented on this, saying that he” doesn’t feel any need to categorize [his] sexuality or identify with one sexual orientation.”

Harry Styles is currently dating Olivia Wilde, a 38-year-old filmmaker. The two have been together since 2020. Moreover, the two are also working together in the movie “Don’t Worry Darling”. They have also gone on a trip to England and Italy together. So far, the couple seems to be going strong! Has Harry Styles finally found his one true love? Are there wedding bells in the future? Only time will tell.

Editor’s pick on what to read next:

Brie Larson’s Net Worth in 2022 (Complete Info)

Jim Jones net worth is $400 Thousand in Real?

RuPaul net worth: Does the American Drag Queen Have a $60 million Fortune?

Does Ben Shapiro Really has a Net Worth of $20 million in 2022?

What is Kendrick Lamar Net Worth in 2022?