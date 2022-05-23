Brie Larson’s Net Worth in 2022 (Complete Info)

Here’s everything you need to know about Brie Larson’s net worth.

Brie Larson has become a household name in just a few years. Brie has racked up a total of $25 million over the years and is genuinely one of the most successful actresses out there. She is an American actress, screenwriter, director, poet, singer-songwriter, and musician.

Larson has had a keen interest in acting since a very young age and has put great work into polishing her skills over the years. Her gripping presence on and off-screen has made her a highly sought-after name.

Early Life of Brie Larson

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers was born on 1st October 1989 in Sacramento, California. She later changed her name to Brie Larson, as her former name was too difficult to pronounce. Both her parents were homeopathic chiropractors, who owned a combined practice. Larson was mostly homeschooled and generally used to spend most of her time at her house. Due to this, she developed social anxiety, which she later opened up about.

Larson is very close to her mother; however, she has always had a strained relationship with her father. She talked about their dysfunctional relationship, saying, “As a kid, I tried to understand him and understand the situation. But he didn’t do himself any favors. I don’t think he ever really wanted to be a parent.”

Larson lived with both her parents till the age of 7. After their divorce, she and her sister moved in with their mother. The three of them lived in a one-bedroom apartment, and finances were always challenging.

Brie showed a tremendous amount of interest in acting from a very early age. As a result, her parents took her to San Francisco for proper institutional training. At the age of 6, she auditioned at the American Conservatory Theater and was the youngest student to get accepted there.

Early Career

The young talented actress landed her first major role in 1998 as Emily, Bob Saget’s daughter, in the WB sitcom, Raising Dad. The series did not do as well as had hoped and was soon dropped. She was also hired by ABC for a sitcom named Hope and Faith, which unfortunately never aired. She secured a role alongside Beverly Mitchell in the Disney channel production, Right on Track, in 2003. In 2004, she played minor side roles in the movies 13 going on 30 and Sleepover.

The multitalented actress developed an interest in music at the age of 11 when she learned the guitar. She wrote and recorded some songs that she used to upload onto her own website. Later, she signed a record deal with Tommy Mottola of Casablanca records. The company had also signed Lindsay Lohan at the time. In 2005, she released an album called “Finally Out of P.E.,” which did not do too well, selling only 3500 copies.

Career Milestones

After multiple rejections, Larson finally got the breakthrough she needed. The actress landed her first leading role in 2013 with the indie movie Short Term. She received great critical acclaim for her role, which led her to secure roles in more mainstream movies such as Don Jon, The Gambler, and Trainwreck.

Her true rise to fame came with her role in the thriller drama named Room. For this character, the actress received multiple awards in all major categories and truly became a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

In 2017, she attained a role alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Hiddleston in the MonsterVerse franchise named Kong: Skull Island. She played the role of a photojournalist from the 70s. This was her first major role in a high-budgeted movie and made her even more prominent on the Hollywood map.

Probably her biggest role to date came in 2019 with the release of Captain Marvel. The actress secured the role of Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Franchise and was also seen in The Avengers: Endgame.

Filmmaking, Brand Endorsements, and More

Brie Larson has always been interested in producing and directing movies. In 2012 she co-wrote and co-directed the short film, The Arm, and in 2013, the short film Weighing In. Her film, The Arm, received the Special Jury Award for comedic storytelling at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012.

In 2017 she starred in the Netflix film Unicorn store, for which she was the director as well. The film also starred prominent mainstream names such as Samuel L. Jackson and Bradley Whiteford. She produced and released the VR Experience show named “The Messy Truth,” which bagged her an Emmy for the “Best Virtual Reality Performance.”

Brie’s stellar acting skills and popularity has made many brands want to work with her. In 2018, she became the brand ambassador for Nintendo, a gaming company that she has long been a fan of. She also became the face of Decorte. Decorte is a Japanese beauty brand that announced its association with Larson on its 50th Anniversary. Furthermore, she has also starred in multiple commercials for Nissan -the famous automobile company. In 2021 she was part of their March Madness Campaign.

Brie Larson’s Net Worth

The powerhouse of talent has amassed an astounding $25 Million to her name throughout her career. Her highest-paid acting role came from the movie Captain Marvel, for which she received an impressive $5 million check. She reprised her role in The Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest-grossing movie to date, securing $2.79 billion at the box office. This further added to Brie Larson’s net worth as well. She has a yearly income averaging $2 Million annually.

The actress has invested in several real estate opportunities. She owns a house in Malibu, as well as in Woodland Hills. Her New York home is another one of her assets. Larson has recently sold and bought multiple properties.

Brie also has an impressive car collection consisting of various luxury cars. The Audi E-Tron, Mercedez Benz, and Rolls Royce are some of the cars she has to her name. She also has a collection of exotic cars.

Brie Larson’s Personal Life

The Captain Marvel actress has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life with the media. She has a height of 5 feet 6 inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Since she is not married and does not have any children, just like her personal life, her love life has always been hidden from the media as well. She is not publicly dating anyone and is single, according to media reports.

