Drake Net worth in 2022

Drake Networth is constantly going uphill as the famous musician’s fanbase increases regularly. So what is his net worth in 2022? Is Drake one of the richest celebrities? How much property does he own?

Drake is a 35-year-old Canadian celebrity who has versatile talents. He is a Canadian rapper, singer, actor, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, composer, and business person. Drake also has his own record label OVO Sound, a clothing line called October’s Very Own, and a radio station. He is also an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors. Additionally, Drake signed deals with apple music which brings in a notable stream of revenue. Thus, it is no surprise that his net worth is in the millions as his bank balance increases day by day. Keep on reading to find out about Drake Networth in 2022 along with all the details about his career, assets, and income.

Drake Net Worth 2022

Drake initially wanted to become an actor. He was a part of several movies and Canadian Tv shows. However, he became an international sensation after coming into the world of music in 2006. His first mixtape was Room for Improvement and it was his first big hit that bought in thousands of dollars! Ever since then, his career is on a rollercoaster ride that only goes up! He has also won dozens of awards including Grammy Awards and Brit Awards.

Considering his many professions, it is no surprise that Drake has a net worth of $260 million in 2022. He is a global celebrity who is known for his spectacular raps and songs. He is one of the richest and wealthiest celebrities in Hollywood.

Drake Networth over the years has constantly increased. His net worth from 2018-to 2022 is mentioned down below.

Drake’s Net worth in 2018 was $180 million

Drake’s Net worth in 2019 was $200 million

His Net worth in 2020 was $220 million

Drake’s Net worth in 2021 was $240 million

Drake’s Net worth in 2022 is $260 million

His annual earnings are over 20 million dollars per month due to his many professions. Thus, it is no surprise that he owns some of the world’s most expensive properties.

Drake Net worth- Assets

Drake has hundreds of assets that have greatly increased his net worth. The multimillionaire is the owner of some of the world’s most luxurious and exotic properties. His house itself is worth $100 million!

Apart from his many expensive properties in America, Drake also owns a wide collection of luxury cars. This includes a Porsche, Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes Maybach, Rolls Royce, and Cadillac Escalade. He also owns his own plane, the Boeing 767 jet plane. He customized it and added his own logo to it which reads Air Drake.

Drake’s Biography

Drake’s full name is Aubrey Drake Graham. He was born on 24 October 1986 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Drake’s father Dennis worked as a drummer while Drake’s mother Sandi Graham is an English Teacher. He also had a formal bar mitzvah celebration.

Drake had a tough childhood in Toronto as he faced racism and bullying.

Drake’s Career and Awards

Drake is a rapper singer songwriter and actor. He started his career by starring in the Canadian television show Degrassi: The Next Generation in 2001. Here, he played the role of Jimmy Brooks. He continued playing the role of Jimmy Brooks for all seven seasons of the show. He then worked as an actor for a few more years and joined the music industry in 2006. Drake released parts of his first mixtape in the same year. as an unsigned Canadian artist Then, he continued releasing the remaining bits for the next 3 years. His mixtape was a huge hit and Drake signed a contract with the record label Young Money Entertainment. Then, Drake released his first album Thank me Later in 2010. It was a huge hit and famous singers started reaching out to him for collaborations. This includes Lil Wayne who invited him to his tour, Tha Carter iii tour.

Drake’s studio albums topped the billboards and he became insanely successful in a very short period of time. He went on several worldwide tours and participated in dozens of collaborations. His hot rap songs always manage to be the talk of the town as everyone enjoys vibing to them.

Drake’s award list is huge! He has won Grammy awards, America Music Awards, Brit Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and many more!

Apart from his music career, Drake owns several businesses. He opened his own bourbon whiskey company called Virginia Black. It was the highest selling liquor in the year 2016 in Canada. The company sold 4000 bottles in its first week! If this was its success in the first week, one can only imagine the sales of the company six years later!

Drake Education

Drake studied at a Jewish day school. He, later on, studied arts at Forest Hill Collegiate High School. Here, he was bullied and faced severe racism. After his school ended, he joined Vaughan Road Academy. He left the academy quite a few times in between which greatly delayed his graduation! He finally got his diploma in 2012.

Drake’s Love Life

Drake has dated some of the most famous women in Hollywood. He has dated Naomi Sharon, Kylie Jenner, Bella Harris, Zmeena, Malaika Terry, Lateysha Grace, Raye, Bella Hadid, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Jorja Smith, Sophie Brussaux, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Serena Williams, Nicki Minaj and Tyra Banks.

Drame dated Johanna Leia in 2021. However, the couple broke up and he is now with a mysterious Canadian woman who lives in Miami. His girlfriend gave him a surprise video on his birthday which went viral. It was a special performance by a Palestinian-Canadian dabke trio.

