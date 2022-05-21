RuPaul net worth: Does the American Drag Queen Have a $60 million Fortune?

Here’s everything you need to know about RuPaul net worth!

The famous American drag queen, actor, recording artist, and judge, RuPaul, has made a massive name for himself. With his multiple ventures, the powerhouse of talent has made a $60 million fortune. RuPaul is undoubtedly the most famous drag queen out there. If we must say, he is the Queen of all drag queens.

The immensely talented actor has genuinely risen to fame through his show, RuPaul’s Drag Race. He has expressed his lack of concern regarding his pronouns and says people can refer to him as whatever they want.

“You can call me he. You can call me she. You can call me Regis and Kathie Lee – I don’t care!” he joked.

RuPaul Early Life

RuPaul was born in San Diego California on 17th November 1960 and was named RuPaul Andre Charles. After his parents’ divorce in 1967, he and his three sisters lived with their mother Ernestine Charles. At 15, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with his sister, Renettea. His shift to Atlanta was to study performing arts at a local college there.

In his 20s, he was mostly a struggling musician and filmmaker. He worked at the Plaza Theater and did local performances at the Celebrity Club. After being a backup singer for Glen Meadmore, RuPaul received his first major break as an extra in the music video “Love Shack” by the B-52s.

RuPaul Career

RuPaul’s first album, which he recorded in 1993, “Supermodel of the World” received great praise from its audiences. The album was released under the rap label Tommy Boy and two of its songs, “Back to my Roots” and “A Shady Shade” topped the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play charts. He has since released multiple other albums over the years. “Red Hot” (2004), “Glamazon” (2011), “Realness” (2015), “Remember Me: Essential, Vol. 1” (2017), “American” (2017), and “Essential, Vol. 2” (2017) are just some of his releases over the years.

RuPaul gained major popularity through his music. This made history as MAC Cosmetics signed him for a modeling contract. He became the first drag queen to land a major role in a cosmetic brand’s campaign.

The RuPaul Show

In 1996, he landed his talk show named, “the RuPaul Show”. Multiple household names such as Diana Ross, The Backstreet Boys, and Cindy Lauper were just some of the guests on his show. Along with his co-host, Michelle Visage, RuPaul continued the talk show for 2 years before ending it. Even years after the end of their talk show, RuPaul and Visage continued their bond and have been hosting a podcast together. The podcast is called “RuPaul: What’s the Tee w/ Michelle Visage” and has continued since 2014.

Cosmetic Line

After conquering the music world, RuPaul tried his hand at the multi-billion dollar cosmetic industry. He partnered with ColorRevolution in 2013 and launched his makeup line called “Glamazon”. The makeup mostly focuses on out-of-the-box, artsy makeup looks, which aligns with what the drag queen’s brand is all about.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Even with many successes to his name, the real rise to fame came with the release of his show RuPaul’s Drag Race”. The show revolves around a drag competition. Judges evaluates contestants to win the final title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar”. RuPaul, along with longtime friend Michelle Visage are part of this panel. The show first aired on Logo in 2009 and became a major hit. It was then aired in various countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, etc. After over a decade and 14 seasons of the show, RuPaul reached a point in his career where Fortune named him “Most Famous Drag Queen”. A title to which many can agree upon.

The multitalented star has not only served the public with a plethora of fierce looks but also bagged 8 Emmy Awards. RuPaul has truly become a household name, paving the way for numerous people within the drag community.

RuPaul Net Worth

Following reports by Celebrity Net worth, it is estimated that RuPaul Andre Charles has a worth of 60 million dollars. Back in 2013, he used to receive $50000 per episode for judging RuPaul’s Drag Race. This amounts to a whopping $700,000 per season. These earnings do not include his profits as a producer of the show. Based on the show’s rising popularity over the years, this amount would have certainly risen significantly as well.

In October 2019, RuPaul spent $13.7 million on a 10,000+ square foot mansion in Beverly Hills. The mansion oozes extravagance from every aspect and truly depicts the artist’s lifestyle. Before this, RuPaul bought a home in 2011 worth $2.5 million, which was listed on the market in 2018 for $5 million. The talent queen also owns property in New York and West Hollywood.

Personal Life

RuPaul Andre Charles is currently 61 years old with a height of 1.93 meters. The singer identifies as gay and has been very open about it. He is married to painter Georges LeBar, whom he met at The LimeLight Club in New York City. Even though the two met back in 1994, they officially tied the knot in 2017. The two share an open relationship and seem to be happily married even 5 years after their big day.

