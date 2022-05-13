What is Kendrick Lamar Net Worth in 2022?

Kendrick Lamar has been a popular face in the music industry for more than ten years. All his hard work has finally started showing results and now Kendrick Lamar net worth is something that has become a point of discussion. He has successfully made it to the list of the wealthiest rappers of all time. According to reports, he is on the list of the top 20 richest rappers. He has earned most of his wealth through songwriting and record producing. Kendrick Lamar net worth cannot only be measured on the basis of monetary value because he has proven himself to be an inspirational musician too who has managed to inspire the younger generation in the hip-hop industry.

About Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar was born in 1987 in Compton. He landed his first recording contract in 2005 with Top Dawg Entertainment. He started writing as a star after 2008 but he maintained a grip on the music industry in 1992. Kendrick Lamar is best known for the soundtrack of Black Panther which was both curated and produced by him. He also became the first non-classical musician to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. He won this award for his album titled Damn. This talented star has worked with other talented stars like Drake, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Adam Levine and Eminem. He has won 13 Grammy Awards in total and has also been named in the 100 Most Influential People of Time Magazine. He is a critically acclaimed American rapper who is known both for his musical talent and inspirational behavior.

Let’s now dive into his personal life. Lamar has been in a relationship with Whitney Alford since 2015. They had their first child in 2019. He has always kept his life private and not much is known about his personal life.

Kendrick Lamar Net Worth

Kendrick Lamar has been a multimillionaire since 2014 when he earned $9 million. Later, in 2019 he became one of the highest-paid entertainers and his net worth rose to $60 million. Since the beginning of his career, he has earned more than $180 million but Kendrick Lamar net worth at the current time according to different reports is approximately $75 million.

What Has Influenced Kendrick Lamar Net Worth?

Kendrick Lamar has mostly earned his wealth in his career of being a songwriter and record producer. His songs are so well-written that it has become instant hit on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. In his music career, he has sold more than 17.8 million copies of his album. His fortune first started to skyrocket back in 2014. In addition to that, he has also founded a creative agency. This new creative agency also added a huge amount to his wealth. Kendrick Lamar enjoys a luxurious lifestyle that his wealth allows. According to reports, he may stay with Alford, his long-time girlfriend in a $2.65 million home that he owns in Calabasas. Also, in 2014, he purchased a $523,400 home. Further, he owns a $9.7 million mansion in Manhattan Beach. He has made quite an impressive investment in real estate.

Kendrick Lamar Latest Album

Kendrick Lamar has recently released his new solo single after a long time which is titled, “The Heart Part 5”. The song was accompanied by a music video to go with it. The music video was impressive along with the song. The last time when he released his solo was in 2017 that was titled Damn and he won a Grammy Award for the same. He will also be releasing his fifth studio album on May 13. The tracks of the album have not been unveiled yet.

