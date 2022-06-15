Asap Rocky Net Worth Revealed as Compared to Rihanna

Asap Rocky, the pop star has been making quite some news since the past few months. Recently according to some reports Asap Rocky Net Worth is revealed (the latest version of 2022). But, is it more than her partner, Rihanna, who is an equally big name in the industry? You’ll read about it later in the article!

Bio

Asap Rocky was born in Manhattan USA. And his early life was not an easy one. He had a passion for rapping since the age of 12 but unfortunately his father passed away due to which he got into selling cannabis to make his ends meet. Somehow he struggled to complete his education.

His journey started in 2007 and started to make when he joined Harlem based music group, Asap Mob. His song ‘Peso’ in 2011 made waves and the star also released an album in the same year. Asap Rocky started his journey with the debut album titled ‘Live.Love.A$AP. The music albums after this made the pop star who he is today. Since then he has had a solid fan base which is quite supportive of him.

He started as a drug dealer but eventually things started working out for him. Asap Rocky Net Worth started with $3 million when he has a $3 million contract with Sony Entertainment and the star has other brand endorsements. There is no doubt that he has quite a reputation. So, it is safe to say that Rap saved Asap Rocky from drugs.

Height

Asap Rocky’s height is 1.8m, which is 700cm taller than Rihanna his wife.

Asap Rocky Wife

Asap Rocky has been in a severe relationship with Rihanna since 2021. The couple is also expecting a child together. Before Rihanna, Asap Rocky dated Iggy Azalea and Chanel Iman.

Asap Rocky Houses and Cars Revealing his Net Worth

Rocky spends most of his time in America and owns several real estate properties in New York City, Manhattan, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and other places too which also reveal Asap Rocky net worth! He also has a strong passion for luxurious cars. Porsche, Mercedes and Range Rover are just to name a few.

Asap Rocky Net Worth

Asap Rocky net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Which is 10 times less than Rihanna’s Net worth (approximately approximately $1.7 billion). So, there is no comparison.

His primary source of income is his albums which are usually big hits. Not only this but he also has other side businesses which add to his net worth. The global star has also starred in several movies and shows. He is currently in a deal with Polo Grounds Music and has a merchandise he released with Raf Simmons. Asap Rocky’s annual income is around $1 million. Of course it can be more than this too!

Well, this was all you needed to know about Asap Rocky’s net worth and other personal life details. For more information stay tuned!