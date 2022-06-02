Who is Halsey? Know her Relationships, Dating, Net worth, Family, and Personal Life

Who is Halsey? Halsey is a famous American singer and songwriter who started writing songs at 17. Her talent and hard work have made her gain popularity in a short period. Here is everything you need to know about the singer and her journey towards success.

Who is halsey? How was her Early Life?

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane (a.k.a. Halsey) was born on September 29th, 1994, in Edison, New Jersey. Her parents, Chris and Nicole Frangipane are of mixed racial descent. Hence the singer has Hungarian, Italian, and Irish ancestry as well. Her mother works as an Emergency Medical Technician, and her father manages a car dealership. She has two younger brothers named Dante and Sevian.

Halsey showed interest in music from a very young age and used to play the violin, viola, and cello. At the age of 14, she started playing guitar. She would often be bullied at school and even tried to commit suicide at 17 and was hospitalized for half a month. At the hospital, she got diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, a condition that her mother has long suffered from. She graduated from Warren Hills Regional High School in 2012, after which she mainly focused on her music career. After high school, she enrolled at the Rhode Island School of Design. However, she had to drop out due to financial troubles soon.

Halsey Street inspired her stage name Halsey in Brooklyn, where she spent a huge part of her late teenage years. She was romantically involved with a 24-year-old when she was just 17.

Halsey Career

At the age of 18, Halsey started posting covers and parodies of songs on her YouTube channel. Her parody of Taylor Swift’s “I Know You Were Trouble” gained significant traction. She recorded a song named “Ghost,” which she posted on SoundCloud. As a result, multiple record labels started reaching out to her. She finally signed with Astralwerks and performed at various musical shows through them.

In 2014, she dropped her first extended play named “Room 93”. This was partially inspired by her ex-boyfriend, with whom she may have spent a night together in a hotel room 93. Halsey released her first album in 2015, named “Badlands.” The album became a huge hit and sold over 100,000 copies within its first week of release. Her songs “Ghost,” “Castle,” “Colours,” and “New Americana” became immensely popular. Her increasing success landed the singer interviews on “The Late Show with Stephan Colbert” and “Last Call with Carson Daly.”

Halsey collaboration song with The Chainsmokers, “Closer,” became a huge commercial hit. The song topped the Billboard top 100 charts for 12 weeks consecutively. The lyric video for the song has also been viewed over 2 billion times on YouTube.

2017 Album

Her 2017 album, “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,” topped the US charts, making her the first woman to have a #1 album there. Her hit singles “Bad at Love” and “Now or Never” received platinum status 5 and 3 times.

In 2018, Halsey debuted on “Saturday Night Live” as a musical guest and returned as a host and musical guest on the same show over a year later. The singer even made s short cameo in the 2018 oscar winner “A Star Is Born” and voiced Wonder Woman in the animated movie “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies”. She also featured as an advisor on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Halsey released her single, “Without Me,” in 2018. The song reached 7x platinum status and even topped the Billboard Hit 100 Chart. This song was inspired by her public relations and then breaking up with her ex-boyfriend and singer G Easy.

In 2019, the singer-songwriter collaborated with multiple singers and bands, including Juice WRLD, BTS, and Yungblud. She dropped her 3rd album, “Manic,” in 2020, which came in at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Awards and Nominations

At the 2016 “Billboard” Women in Music Awards, Halsey was given the “Rising Star” award. Her song Closer won her multiple accolades, including the “iHeartRadio Music Award” and Billboard music awards for “Top Collaboration,” “Top Hot 100 Song”, and “dance/electronic song.”

The powerhouse of talent has also won two Teens Choice Awards, American Music Award, and GLAAD Media Award, amongst many others. Her 2017 Grammy Nominations for “Album of the Year” for Justin Bieber’s “Purpose” and “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “Closer” truly spoke volumes of the singer’s unmatched talent.

Halsey Personal Life and Net Worth

Halsey has had a reasonably public love life and often describes herself as “tri-bi”: bisexual, bipolar, and biracial. The singer dated Norwegian producer Lido from 2015 to 2016 and then dated G Eazy from 2017 to 2018. The two collaborated on their hit song “Him & I.” her song “without me” was inspired by their relationship. The couple was quite public about their relationship, often posted about each other on their socials, and made public appearances together. She also dated Yungblud and Evan Peters for a short time.

Halsey has been very public about her struggle with endometriosis and believes her miscarriage may have caused the condition. She suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015 but performed on stage regardless of the pain. In 2017 she underwent surgery to help manage the pain that resulted from her endometriosis.

As of 2022, the singer has a combined net worth of $20 million. In 2017, she bought a $2.23 million home in the Hollywood Hills, which she sold three years later for $2.375 million. She purchased a $2.4 million house in Sherman Oaks in 2019, and in January of 2021, she bought Liam Payne’s Calabasas mansion for a whopping $10.16 million. The property is truly a spectacle, with five bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a pool, a pond, and more.

Editor’s pick on what to know next:

Catherine Ritchson Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Marriage

Liam Payne’s Net Worth reached to 70 Million Dollars

Harry Styles Net Worth and Who is the Girlfriend of Singer-Songwriter?

Brie Larson’s Net Worth in 2022 (Complete Info)

Leonard Bernstein net worth After Death 2022