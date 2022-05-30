Catherine Ritchson Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Marriage

Here’s everything you need to know about Catherine Ritchson Net Worth!

Catherine Ritchson is an American producer and writer who has gained a net worth of $500,000 through her work. Catherine has long kept her personal and past life very personal, due to which we do not know much about it. However, we have scoured the internet to find all that we can, so you don’t have to.

Catherine Ritchson Personal Information

Catherine Ritchson is the wife of Alan Ritchson. She is a white female having brown eyes and blonde hair. She has a height of 5 feet 8 inches and weighs approximately 65kgs. Catherine was born in New York; however, there is not much information available about her exact birth date. As per some sites, her birthday is 4th June, while others claim that she was born on 20th March 1989. If the latter is true, then her current age is 33 years.

She has studied at the University of Florida for 4 years, from where she received her bachelor’s degree in Finance, Science, and Russian. Catherine is quite active on her social media and often uploads pictures of her husband and sons. She has a following of 3000+ on her Instagram.

Catherine Ritchson Early Life

The producer has been quite secretive when it comes to her personal life. Although it was discovered that she used to work at Comedy Central as a development intern as a teenager, from June to August 2004. In September 2005, she started work as a finance teaching assistant at her previous alma mater, the University of Florida. She held this position for 9 months.

After quitting her position as a teaching assistant, she joined International Creative Management as a financial analyst. She produced her first movie, a short film by the name “Tree House Time Machine”. AllyCat Entertainment released the movie under its banner. The movie has won two awards, one for its amazing direction and the other for the Allycat production company in 2017. Her first writing debut was for Employee 665. She is currently working with her husband on their joint production company.

The joint production company has produced multiple films, namely Mojito, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, and Tree House Time Machine. Ritchson has also produced the series Cicada 330, which was released in 2021, and The Bad Seeds of Loving Spring.

Catherine Ritchson Marriage

Catherine married Alan Ritchson back in 2006. The two have had a seemingly healthy and stable marriage since they were married over 1.5 decades ago. The couple has 3 young and adorable boys. The names of the first two are not known, but in 2015, she gave birth to her youngest son, whom they named Avory Tristan Ritchson. According to the parents, the name Avory has a powerful and brave connotation to it.

Ever since her marriage to her husband, Alan Ritchson, she has been in the limelight. Alan is an immensely talented actor who has recently started making a major place for himself in Hollywood. He has played notable roles in various television series such as Titans, Smallville, and Blue Mountain State. The actor is truly proving his worth with every upcoming project and has definitely shown his worth on the small screen. He is now ready to prove his worth on the silver screen as well. He was previously seen in The Hunger Games and also played the role of Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The actor has a net worth of $3 million, 6 times that of his wife.

