Lil Uzi Vert Net Worth is skyrocketing after his recent hits, and fans are curious to know more about his success.

Lil Uzi Vert is popular for his spectacular raps and songwriting abilities. His avant-garde hair, dressing style, and tattoos further add to his uniqueness. The famous music artist has released several hit songs which have gone viral and broken records. In fact, Vert has been nominated for a Grammy in the past while also winning several other awards like the MTV Video Music Award and the BET Award. Thus, it is not surprising that Lil Uzi Vert Net Worth is in the millions! So what exactly is his net worth? How much money does he make every year? Who is he dating? Keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about Lil Uzi Vert and his professional and personal life.

Lil Uzi Vert Net Worth 2022

Lil Uzi Vert’s real name is Symere Bysil Woods. He is an American songwriter, singer, and rapper. His wealth comes from his career in rapping and songwriting. Moreover, Vert is known for his eccentric fashion style and his numerous piercings and tattoos. His emo-rock hybrid rap music has secured him millions of fans from all around the world! His music is a real treat for thousands of youngsters.

Lil Uzi Vert Net Worth in 2022 is approximately $25 million. It has steadily gone up since the start of his career.

Lil Uzi Vert Net Worth- Salary

Lil Uzi Very’s income comes from his albums, singles, and merchandise sales. He also goes on several tours, which help him earn millions of dollars annually. In fact, it is said that the popular music artist is paid $60,000 for a single show! Additionally, Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most listened to artists on Spotify and earns millions of dollars from this popular music streaming platform.

Vert makes up to $250,000+ every month and more than $2.5 million annually.

Lil Uzi Vert Net Worth- Career

Vert began his career in rapping in 2010. His first project was titled Purple Thoughtz Vol.1. It came out in January 2014. His first mixtape, The Real Uzi, came out a few months later in 2014. After its release, Lil Uzi Vert signed a contract with Atlantic Records. Carnage also featured him on his single “WDYM” soon after.

Vert released his next mixtape in 2015, titled “Luv is Rage”. It was a huge hit and played an important role in Vert’s success.

Lil Uzi Vert made a huge breakthrough in 2016 when his third mixtape Lil Uzi Vert vs The World, secured the 37th rank on Billboard 200. His mixtape remained on the charts for 55 weeks and earned Gold status. Moreover, Vert’s single “Money Longer” also came out in the same year and secured a huge fanbase. It was also featured on Billboard Hot 100! To further add to his success in 2016, Vert teamed up with Migos to release “Bad and Boujee”, a song that went viral and topped Billboard charts!

Since then, Vert has released several spectacular hits that have topped Billboard 200. This includes Luv is Rate 2, which secured No. 1 position on the billboard, Eternal Atake, and Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Lil Uzi Vert Assets

Lil Uzi Vert has several assets worth millions of dollars. His mansion in Bell Canyon, California, has an estimated worth of $4.4 million. It has five bedrooms along with 5.5 bathrooms.

The popular musician also owns properties in Florida and Philadelphia.

Lil Uzi Vert is a car freak and has an obsession with them. Thus, it is no surprise that he boosts a spectacular car collection. Vert owns a Bentley Continental GT, Audi R8, Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga Mansory, USSV Rhino GX, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Lil Uzi Vert Gender

Lil Uzi Vert identifies as non-binary. Thus, he does not call himself either a man or a woman.

Moreover, Vert also recently changed his pronouns on Instagram to “they/them”. Although he did get a little bit of hate for it online, his girlfriend JT was quick to sweep in and bash haters.

Lil Uzi Vert Biography

Lil Uzi Vert was born on July 31, 1994, in North Philadelphia. His parents are Mr. And Mrs. Wood. His father works as a driver while his mother worked at a school in their locality.

Lil Uzi Vert grew up in a lower-middle-class family. He attended Northeast High School. However, he dropped out of his school when he was in the 10th grade. He never completed his high school, nor did he enroll in any courses or degrees.

Vert had a challenging childhood. After dropping out of school, he was kicked out of his house by his mother. However, his love for music kept him going. Vert was into music from a very young age. He grew up to the beats of Ying yang twins, Mike Jones and Marilyn Manson.

Vert was initially not into rap music. He described himself as a “regular kid” who “did not really wanna rap.” However, when he saw his friend William Aston rap and gain success, he got inspired to begin his rapping career. He formed a boyband with Aston and another friend named “Steaktown”. However, the band split when Vert was 17. Then, Vert went on to produce music solo and has had immense success since then.

Who is He Dating?

Lil Uzi Vert is dating JT from City Girls. They began dating in 2019, and Vert gifted JT $30,000 on their first date. The couple publicly announced their relationship in 2021.

The couple got tattoos of each other’s names shortly after! However, they had some issues and were rumored to break up in September 2021 after they unfollowed each other on social media, including Instagram. However, Vert was extremely generous on JT’s 29th birthday in December 2021 and reportedly gifted her a McLaren! The two have reconciled and are happily dating as they share their love for each frequently on social media.

