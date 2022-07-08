Shivon Zilis Net Worth and Relation with Elon Musk

What is Shivon Zilis Net Worth? Read the article below to know your answer.

Shivon Zilis is currently in the limelight because of the news revolving online. It has been reported that she gave birth to the twins of Elon Musk in 2021. Shivon Zilis is the director of operations and special projects at neurotech start-up Neuralink. Moreover, she is known for her expertise in artificial intelligence.

Shivon Zilis Net Worth

According to various reports, Shivon Zilis is estimated to have a net worth between $5 to $10 million. She has also named on Forbes’ 30 under 30 lists in 2015 as the founding member of Bloomberg Beta. It is said that she lived in San Francisco before moving to Austin, about three months before the twins were born. Furthermore, her house is worth more than $4 million. She was born in Ontario and earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale in economics and philosophy in 2008.

Shivon Zilis Husband

She does not have a husband yet and has never been married. Recently, Shivon’s news has been surfacing online, and she is currently in a relationship with Elon Musk. Both welcomed twin babies last year.

Andrew Form Net Worth, Bio, Career, Family, Wife and Other Latest Info!

Jamie Spears Net Worth: How much fortune does He have?

Shivon Zilis Net Worth – Who is Shivon Zilis?

Shivon Zilis is a 36-year-old businesswoman. She is Canadian- American and is famous for working in the tech industry. Her date of birth is not known. She was born in Ontario. She is an executive at neurotech start-up Neuralink and is very well known for her proficiency in artificial intelligence. Neuralink is a company that manufactures brain-machine interfaces that may be implanted.

Moreover, Elon Musk became the co-founder of the company in 2016. Shivon Zilis has held different positions at various firms throughout the years. She met Elon Musk in 2015, and recently in 2021, she welcomed twins with him.

Shivon Zilis Twins

Shivon, who is 36 years old, and Elon, who is 51 years old, reportedly both are said to be in a relationship. The alleged couple welcomed twins in 2021. They recently filed in a court in Austin to change the children’s last name to the father’s name and add the mother’s last name to the children’s middle name. Apart from this, there is no information on the children’s first names of the children nor gender specifications or pictures. According to reports, the twins were born a few weeks before Elon Musk, and his former girlfriend had their second child through a surrogate. The couple first met each other in 2016 as a director at OpenAL, where she is now the youngest member of its board of directors.

Lil Tjay Net Worth, Age, Wife, Much More

Katie Holmes Net Worth in 2022

Shivon Zilis Instagram

Shivon Zilis had an Instagram account by the username of @shivonzilis. It was a private account. Moreover, it had around 1000 followers, and her account was deactivated as soon as the news of the twins came out. She also has a Twitter account with around 77,000 followers.

Shivon Zilis Net Worth – Shivon Zilis Neuralink

Shivon, 36, is a Canadian American businesswoman. She is recognized on her LinkedIn profile as director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, the company co-founded and chaired by Musk, 51. Shivon Zilis started working at the company in May of 2017. She has also attended various business meetings and seminars with renowned personalities, including Justine Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister.

What is Kenya Barris Net Worth?

Shivon Zilis Education

Until high school, Shivon completed her studies at a local private school in Canada. Later on, she enrolled at Yale for higher studies. Shivon Zilis completed her graduation with a field of bachelor’s of arts, economics, and philosophy. She was a talented lady and worked with multiple companies before landing a job in Neuralink.