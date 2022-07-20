What is Frank Grillo’s Net Worth in 2022? That is something everyone wants to know. To continue reading this article to find out Frank Grillo’s net worth.

Who is Frank Grillo?

Frank Grillo is a Hollywood actor. He was born on June 8th, 1965, in New York City. At the same time, he was raised in Bronx and Rockland county and went to New York University to study business. Frank has three siblings, and he is the eldest. He is wildly popular for his role in multiple hit box office movies.

Frank Grillo’s Career

For sure, Frank has made a name for himself through his work. He started his acting career by appearing in a beer commercial for Miller Genuine Draft. Afterward, he appeared in several commercials, and later on, he got the role of Hart Jessup in the soap opera ‘The Guiding Light.’ However, this was not the breakthrough that helped Frank rise to fame. Frank worked on projects like Legacy, Wasteland, The Shield, Prison break, and Blind Justice. Moreover, his hard work and dedication to acting paid off when he appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe Films.

Frank Grillo’s Net Worth in 2022

Frank Grillo’s net worth is approximately around 6 million dollars. His primary source of income is through movies and television series, whereas his secondary source is through tv commercials, ads, and other brands. The high-priced Hollywood films in which he has been a part have a significant hand in his success. Here is a list of some of the most famous works of Frank Grillo:

The Gray

Zero Dark Thirty

Captain America The Winter Soldier (714.4 million dollars at the box office)

Avengers End Game

The Kingdom

The Purge: Anarchy (111.9 million dollars at the box office)

The Purge: Election Year (111.8 million dollars on box office)

Frank Grillo’s Net Worth – Salary

Frank’s monthly salary is around 40,000 dollars. His yearly income and salary is approximately around 0.5 million dollars.

Frank Grillo’s Net Worth – Overall Growth

Here is how Frank Gillo’s net worth has changed over the past couple of years:

Net worth in 2017: $3 million

Net worth in 2018: $3.4 million

Net worth in 2019: $3.6 million

Net worth in 2020: $4 million

Net worth in 2021: $5 million

Net worth in 2022: $6 million

How Many Cars does Frank Grillo Own?

Considering Frank Grillo’s net worth, it should not be surprising that he owns luxurious cars. His collection of vehicles include the following:

Range Rover

Ferrari

Aston Martin

Frank Grillo’s House

Frank owns a massive house in the Pacific Palisades with a breathtaking view of the ocean. The house costs $4.4 million and covers 4500 square feet. Furthermore, Vibrant marble, swimming pool, spa in the backyard, glass-enclosed showers, walk-in closets, and expansive decking with an outdoor dining area are some features of this deluxe house.

Personal Life

Frank Grillo is a father to three beautiful children; Liam Grillo, Joseph Grillo, and Remy Grillo. He married Kathy Grillo from 1991 to 1998, and they have a son together. Later on, he met Wendy Moniz on the set of The Guiding Light and tied the knot in 2000. However, they parted ways in 2020. They have two sons together.

Some Facts about Frank Grillo: