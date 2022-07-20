Queen Sugar Season 7 What Details We Know So Far

Queen Sugar Season 7 is the final season of the beloved family drama. Director Ava DuVernay said it was time for Queen Sugar to say goodbye. She mentioned her incredible journey in making the series over the seven seasons. The show began in 2016, and after some incredible seasons over the years, it is finally coming to an end.

Nevertheless, fans are heartbroken over their beloved series wrapping up. Undoubtedly, it wasn’t easy to bring forth the life of a Black family in such a multifaceted way. However, Ava and her crew did a remarkable job of realizing the potential in their dreams. The show has triumphed beyond their expectations.

Ava also spoke about being grateful to work for Queen Sugar, and it is the highlight of her career.

Who will return for Queen Sugar Season 7?

Most of the primary characters are expected to return for the final season. Hopefully, all of our beloved cast members will gather together one last time for yet another amazing season. The excitement is real, but the final season is always bittersweet.

Viewers can expect to see:

Rutina Wesley as Nova Bordelon

Dawn-Lyen Gardner as Charlotte Bordelon West

Kofi Siriboe as Ralph Angel Bordelon

Nicholas L. Ashe as Micah West

Bianca Lawson as Darla Sutton

Tina Liffoed as Violet Bordelon

Omar J. Dorsey as Hollywood Desonier

Henry G. Sanders as Prosper Denton

Timon Kyle Durrett as Davis West

Queen Sugar Season 7 Release Date

Queen Sugar has made its place in the industry after confronting essential aspects for the Black community. The show has also made headlines for exclusively working with women directors to break the gender bias.

Ahead of the season 6 final episode, OWN declared that the next season would be the last. Queen Sugar Season 7 does not have a definite release date yet, but it will premiere in 2022. Hopefully, fans can expect the first episode to premiere in the next few months. Production is underway, and if things go as planned, viewers will not have to wait much to enjoy the final season.

What to expect from the final season of Queen Sugar?

Season 7 is filmed in rural Louisiana, just like the previous seasons. Queen Sugar follows the life of Nova, Charley, and Ralph Bordelon, siblings. After their father’s passing, the three siblings fight to run and maintain their family’s sugar cane farm.

The show explores important themes around the Black experience. Queen Sugar brings many significant subjects to light by touching on taboo topics like sexuality, racism, and gender bias. Despite the profound premise, the show centers around the theme of the beautiful human connections formed by love and blood.

At the end of Season 6, we see Darla about to give birth to her second child. Meanwhile, the Bordelon family uncovers a scheme put in place by their nemesis and tries to protect their farm.

Season 7 will take on after the happenings in the last season. So, fans expect to see Ralph and Darla adapting to new changes. Moreover, Charley and Davis will enjoy their renewed romance, and viewers will get a look at Nova’s newfound chemistry with her neighbor. Finally, Aunt Vi and Hollywood will continue to hold everything together in the family with the help of Prosper.

Trailer

Fans are excited to catch a glimpse of the happenings in the seventh season.

Unfortunately, the developers have not announced the release date of the trailer. For now, we can patiently wait as more updates come to light. Stay tuned for more details on Queen Sugar Season 7!