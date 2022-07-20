Rod Wave Real Name, Net Worth, Age, Girlfriend, Biography

Rod Wave is an American singer, rapper, and composer who is now one of the trending topics. However, many of his fans don’t know much about his real life and other personal likes. If you are one such fan, then we got you covered with the following article, which has a detailed account of Rod Wave real name and both professional and private life. So, let’s begin!

Rod Wave’s real name is Rodarius Marcell Green. However, in the industry, he is rather known as Rod Wave, which is his stage name. The rapper has worked immensely hard to attain a reputation. His net worth is estimated to be around 3 million dollars! Which speaks for his success. He earns around 40,000 dollars a month. Of course, the main source of income is from music and live shows. He is also a famous YouTuber who receives at least a million likes on each video.

Background of Rod Wave

Well, we have already told you about Rod Wave’s real name. But what about his biography? Here it is!

He was born in 1999 on 27th August in Florida. His debut album came out in 2017, which is titled as Rookie of the Year. Some of his hit songs which you must have heard as a Rod Wave fan include; Bag, Heartbreak Hotel, and Tomorrow. However, officially his career started in 2016 with the iconic mixtape ‘Hunger Games, Vol 1’. And the rest is history!

Shivon Zilis Net Worth and Relation with Elon Musk

Katie Holmes Net Worth in 2022

Rod Wave’s Girlfriend

As mentioned earlier, Rod Wave is a private person; we don’t know who he is dating at the moment. There is no history of his past relationships either. But according to certain reports, he has two kids!

Andrew Form Net Worth, Bio, Career, Family, Wife and Other Latest Info!

So, that was a brief account of Rod Wave! Do you have any more questions? Feel free to ask us in the comments below. You can also find the artist on his official Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube accounts.

Jamie Spears Net Worth: How much fortune does He have?

Lil Tjay Net Worth, Age, Wife, Much More