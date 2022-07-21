Savitri Jindal Net Worth: Know How She Earned Her Fortune.

Savitri Jindal is one of India’s leading businesswomen and politicians. She is the president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha. Further, she is also the chairperson of O.P. Jindal Group. Read more to about Savitri Jindal Net Worth.

Savitri Jindal net worth makes her the richest woman in India. She is the 7th richest person in India and the 91st richest person across the globe, according to Forbes. The Jindal family matriarch’s impressive sense of business led her to increase her assets three folds in a span of just two years.

Making your business progress this much in such a short time is not easy. Nevertheless, Savitri not only survived but thrived in an area majorly controlled by men. Let us take a deep dive into her past to understand her present successes better. Here is everything you need to know about her and more!

Early Life and Biography

Savitri Jindal was born in Assam, in a town named Tinsukia. She attended school however did not receive a college education. Her father got her married to Om Prakash Jindal (the founder of Jindal Group) before she could continue her education. This sudden marriage occurred as a result of her sister, Vidya Devi’s untimely death. Jindal India Limited established a pipeline product unit in 1964. This later went on to enter the billionaires club, raising Om Prakash and Savitri Jindal net worth many folds.

At the time of her marriage, her husband was 40 while she was just 20 years old. Om Prakash’s children were about Savitri’s age. She later gave birth to 3 of her own children with Om Prakash as well.

Savitri Jindal Political Career

Savitri Jindal got elected to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in 2005, a position previously held by her husband for years. In 2009 she got reelected and became the minister of Haryana in October 2013. Prior to this, Savitri held the position of Minister of State for Revenue and Disaster Management, Consolidation, Rehabilitation, and Housing and the state minister for Urban Local bodies.

Due to her Haryana roots, she became a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, a position she held till 2010. The experience she gained from holding these authoritative positions proved to be extremely fruitful in contributing to Savitri Jindal net worth today.

Her Unprecedented Inheritance of The Jindal Group

In 2005, Om Prakash Jindal’s helicopter met with an unfortunate crash leading to his untimely death. As a result, Savitri had to take control of her husband’s business. She used to be a simple petite housewife with little interest in the business. She often said in interviews that she did not know much about her husband’s business or earnings. However, following his death, she was left with the reigns of her husband’s company.

The company has four main divisions, steel, power, mining and gas, and oil. Each division comes 50% under each of their sons, namely Ratan, Prithviraj, Sajjan, and Naveen Jindal. The other 50% of each division came under the control of O.P. Jindal. Following his demise, his shares of the company transferred forward to his wife, Savitri.

“Where others saw walls, he saw doors”.

This used to be O.P. Jindal’s mantra for success. This mantra is another thing she inherited from her late husband. With her husband’s thoughts in mind, Savitri continues to lead her company to success.

Savitri Jindal Net Worth

After getting control of her husband’s business, it took the matriarch a while to understand it. Savitri Jindal net worth saw multiple ups and downs before reaching the place it currently is at. In 2013 it reached a commendable USD 7.6 billion, however, it fell to $3,5 billion in 2016. Just two years later, it shot to a whopping USD 8.8 billion in 2018. The roller coaster continued as it again dipped to half in 2020, reaching USD 4.8 billion. Although, following this, the company had a very impressive rise. It more than doubled in 2021 to USD 9.7 billion. As of 2022. Savitri Jindal net worth touches an astounding USD 17.7 billion. With these figures, she entered the top 10 richest people in India, being the only female on the list. She also became the richest woman in India.

Her Philanthropic Efforts

Alongside her success, she ensures not to leave behind the poor. She ensures that the common man benefits as well. Her interest in philanthropy matches that in politics and business; Savitri takes much pride in helping the poor. The business tycoon funds and contrasts multiple schools and medical institutions across the country.

At the old age of 71, Savitri Jindal still continues to run The Jindal Group successfully. Alongside her four sons, she managed to create an empire in India that is matched by very few. While her sons look over the nitty-gritty of the company, Savitri stays occupied in public welfare activities. Her efforts now cross borders as well. What must be specially commended is her success in maintaining her family’s integrity and bond throughout the years, while simultaneously leading a business empire.

