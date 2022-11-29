Shadows House Season 3 – Is it renewed or Canceled?

A gothic mystery supernatural series featuring a family of faceless shadows and their living doll servants successfully wooed the viewers with its highly eerie and intriguing storyline. With its second season wrapping up and doing an excellent job of setting up a strange upside-down world, ardent fans are now desperate to have their hands on Shadows House Season 3 to know what’s more is in stock for them!

Well, fear not! Here is all you need to know about Shadows House Season 3; whether it is renewed or canceled, its release date and plot, which the cast is, and whether there is a trailer out.

Keep reading the article to find all the answers to your questions!

Is Shadows House Season 3 Renewed or Canceled?

Shadows House Season 3 has not been renewed, nor has it been canceled by the concerned authorities.

This is quite understandable as it is still too early to expect a renewal announcement since its second season ended in September.

Sometimes things could be more fast-paced, and it often takes time before things officially kick start. Thus, patience is the key here!

So, fans around the world do not have to worry as there is no reason for the stewards of the franchise to cancel the show’s third season because it encompasses all the requirements that are necessary for the renewal window to be opened:

Source Material

Popularity

Public Demand

Shadows House has it all! It not only has a hefty amount of source material to carry on with its intrinsically unique worldbuilding and branching mystery of the faceless clan living in the opulent cliffside mansion, but it is also quite popular and has a high overall rating (crucial factors in determining its overall performance to see if it is worth a renewal.)

Not to mention that fans have already begun campaigning about having another season for the striking anime series, which more or less merits its comeback.

So, let’s wait and see what happens! Till then, stay tuned!

The release date for the “Shadows House season 3” has not yet been disclosed to the public.

So, your guess is as good as ours because Studio Clover Works and others involved in the series production have yet to comment on the future of the anime.

But if things turn out to be in our favor, then its third season will probably release sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

What Could be the Plot of Shadows House’s New Season?

Shadows House’s second season ended on the note that the shadows house season 3 will start with a burning rebellion:

Maryrose and Rosemary’s movement from the latest season will grow into a game-changer in the upcoming season as the pressed voices of the Children’s Wing will come to the surface.

This would ultimately lead to the ascend of Maryrose as the new leader as the whole gang will try to uncover the phantom mystery and end this butcher house.

With Maryrose as the flagbearer, a rebellion will ensue against the shadow nobility. Still, it would not be easy as Kate, and Babara will have to clean the living dolls minds from the adverse effects of “Coffee” that make them lose the sense of their true selves.

Seeing that the Shadow Master does not fully trust Kate will hinder their plan to break free.

Thus, the first and foremost thing they must do is eradicate “Coffee” from the Children’s Wing and bring all the living dolls to their side.

Until now, the anime adaptation has covered Volume Seven, Chapter Eighty of So-Ma-To’s original manga. Thus, the third season will continue as eleven chapters, with a total of one hundred and twenty-four chapters that have already been published in Japan.

Who are the Returning Cast Members and Characters of Shadows House Season 3?

Even though the official cast for shadows house season 3 has not been confirmed, one thing is sure the majority of the original cast will return to voice their characters.

Here are the names of the ensemble cast members and the characters they are voicing:

Living Dolls:

Emilico – Voiced by: Yū Sasahara (Japanese) and Dani Chambers (English)

Shaun – Voiced by: Kōdai Sakai (Japanese) and Jordan Dash Cruz (English)

Lou – Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese) and Marisa Duran (English)

Ricky – Voiced by: Reiji Kawashima (Japanese) and Adam McArthur (English)

Rum – Voiced by: Shino Shimoji (Japanese) and Risa Mei (English)

Barbie – Voiced by: Rie Kugimiya (Japanese) and Elizabeth Maxwell (English)

Mia – Voiced by: Saori Ōnishi (Japanese) and Emily Fajardo (English)

Rosemary – Voiced by: Mai Nakahara (Japanese) and Michelle Lee (English)

Shadows:

Kate Mirror – Voiced by: Akari Kitō (Japanese) andEmi Lo (English)

John – Voiced by: Kōdai Sakai (Japanese) and Jordan Dash Cruz (English)

Louise – Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese) and Marisa Duran (English)

Patrick – Voiced by: Reiji Kawashima (Japanese) and Adam McArthur (English)

Shirley – Voiced by: Shino Shimoji (Japanese) and Risa Mei (English)

Sarah – Voiced by: Saori Ōnishi (Japanese) and Emily Fajardo (English)

Maryrose – Voiced by: Mai Nakahara (Japanese) and Michelle Lee (English)

Barbara – Voiced by: Rie Kugimiya (Japanese) and Elizabeth Maxwell (English)

Isabelle and Mirabelle – Voiced by: Rumi Okubo (Japanese) and Alexis Tipton (English)

What is the Anime Series “Shadows Houses” all about?

Shadows House is an anime television series adaptation by Clover Works that is based on the Japanese manga of the same name written and illustrated by the duo So-ma-to.

Its official description reads:

“In a grandiose and dark mansion, the denizens of the Shadow House live, attended by their Living Doll partners who endlessly clean the soot their masters emit. Emilio, a young and cheerful Living Doll, is delighted to start serving her mistress Kate. As the two grow closer and are slowly exposed to various events within the House, they discover several dark secrets.”

How many Episodes are there Going to be?

Seeing that the first season of “Shadows House” had thirteen episodes while the second one had twelve episodes, it is safe to say that the shadows house season 3 will also comprise the same number of episodes.

Is there a Trailer Out?

We do not have the Shadows House Season 3 trailer, as its revival still needs to be confirmed.

The teaser trailers are typically released a week or two before their official release, so we will have to wait a while to have the official trailer.

However, season one and two trailers are available on YouTube and Netflix.