Rent a Girlfriend Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Trailer

Crunchyroll has confirmed Rent a Girlfriend season 3. However, do you know the release date of the third season? If you are a fan of Rent a Girlfriend and are excited about it, then this post is for you. The anime lovers enjoyed Rent A Girlfriend this summer along with other popular series like Overlord, Classroom of the Elite and Shadows House. Rent A Girlfriend, which premiered in 2020, was one of the highly anticipated series this year. It is based on the popular manga by Reji Miyajima.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 3 Is Confirmed

Anime lovers were sad to see that wrap-up of the second season of Rent A Girlfriend. However, their unhappiness was quickly washed away with the confirmation of Rent a Girlfriend season 3. TMS announced the renewal of the series just after Episode 12 of Season 2 was broadcasted in Japan.

The announcement was followed by a teaser trailer which is now available on YouTube. Even though the renewal was welcomed, it was not surprising. Firstly, it is a highly loved anime series. Secondly, there is plenty of source material still available.

The Source Material

When the second season of Rent A Girlfriend ended, the very same day, the 28th manga volume, which houses 246 chapters in total, saw a domestic release in Japan. If all the source material is considered, the series can easily cover five seasons. Therefore, source material will not be an issue for this anime series. Subsequently, the renewal of the series will now be determined by the reception.

Reception

There is a concern regarding manga that you need to know. The series was not actually so popular to get a renewal of Rent a Girlfriend season 3. For instance, the success of the second season failed to bring the required sales to the manga. Such scenarios often indicate the cancellation of an anime.

Now let us now have a look at the rating of the show:

MyAnimeList: 8.68/10

Anilist: 67%

Anime Planet: 3.6/5

All the ratings indicate that the popularity of the anime series has declined. The current top-rated review on MyAnimeList, in fact, says that the reviewer won’t recommend the second season as there is nothing fresh in it.

Even though we know that Rent a Girlfriend season 3 is happening, a confirmed release date is not out yet. However, we can always predict a release date by studying previous patterns. The first season was announced in December 2019, and it was out in July 2020. Just a few weeks after the finale of the first season, the second season was given the green light. Then, the second season was rolled out in July 2022.

However, it needs to be noted that the delay between the first and the second season was because of the Covid pandemic, which has now subsided. Therefore, the wait for the third season will not be this long.

Another determining factor of the release date of the third season is that, currently, it is not a priority. At present, TMS Entertainment is focusing on:

Dr Stone Season

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles

Lupin III vs Cat’s Eye

That being said, we expect the third season to be out somewhere in October 2023. A more realistic expectation for the release date would be January 2024. We might have more information regarding the release date in March 2023.

Interested In Reading The Original Manga?

If you do not want to wait for the third season to hit the screen, then you can start by reading the manga. Currently, 14 volumes of the manga are available in English. Volume 15 will be out on 29th November, and Volume 16 on 20th December. Both the physical and digital copies of the manga are available for sale on prominent websites and stores.

Wrap-Up

Rent a Girlfriend season 3 is confirmed. However, an official release date is yet to be announced. We expect the series to be out between October 2023 to January 2024.