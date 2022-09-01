RHOSLC Season 3: Premiere & Trailer Released?

Did you think that your life is getting boring? Well, fear not! Since that said fact is going to change sooner than you might have expected, we are all up for some juicy drama! Seeing that the reality show “The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City” is back again with RHOSLC Season 3 – which more or less means that we will soon be witnessing a series of events involving interesting gossip as well as intense conflicts.

Fortunately enough for us, the former media juggernaut returns to our screen to further invoke the lifestyle of women socialite business owners. From the season-long arguments to fractured friendships, their journey has been nothing but pure chaos, but nonetheless, it did fill out the empty hours of our meaningless lives.

Considering the integral factor that even though the show has been notoriously famous for depicting women as “presenting women as rich, pampered, dependent and hateful towards each other” and glorifies the said ungodly attitude. Like it or not, there is no denying that the series apparently acts as a fascinating sociological experiment for us that has been made accessible to the audience.

Saints Row 2022 Multiplayer: How to Play With Friends?

Destiny 2 Server Status – How and Where to Check Status

Want to know more about it? Here are the details of the RHOSLC Season 3!

What is the “RHOSLC”?

Before delving into the information that we have compiled for you about the forthcoming season, it is necessary that we have a brief overview of what RHOSLC is all about.

Basic Details:

RHOLSC is the abbreviated name of the ongoing show, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City .

It is actually an American reality television series that made its debut on November 11, 2020, on the Bravo television network.

Moreover, it also happens to be the tenth installment of The Real Housewives franchise .

Up till now, the said international television franchise consists of 11 American instalments, 19 international instalments and 23 spin-offs.

The Real Housewives – All That You Need to Know!

What Was The Inspiration?

Did you know that “The Real Housewives” more or less took inspiration from famous soap operas like Desperate Housewives and Peyton Place?

The first installment of The Real Housewives franchise was announced on May 1, 2005, namely “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

As per its press release, they happen to describe the concept of the series as the vivid depiction of “real-life ‘desperate’ housewives with an authentic look at their compelling day-to-day drama.”

Thus, presenting the viewers with the “fictionalized versions of such lifestyles on television” that they saw in dramas like Peyton Place and Desperate Housewives.

Yellowstone Season 5 teaser reveal promises something big!

The Munsters Will Premiere in Sept. 2022

Historical Success Of The Franchise:

Afterward, the popularity of the first installment, which subsequently led to two spin-offs; Date My Ex: Jo & Slade and Tamra’s O.C. Wedding, the franchise goes on to produce further shows. For instance:

The Second Instalment: The Real Housewives of New York City

Its success led to three spin-offs, starring Bethenny Frankel;

‘Bethenny Getting Married?

‘Bethenny Ever After

Bethenny & Fredrik.

The Third Instalment: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The success of the show led to ten spin-offs:

Don’t Be Tardy (2nd longest running spin-off)

The Kandi Factory

I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding

Kandi’s Wedding

Kandi’s Ski Trip

Xscape: Still Kickin’ It

Kandi Koated Nights

Porsha’s Having a Baby

Porsha’s Family Matters and Kandi & the Gang.

The Fourth Instalment: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Its success led to three spin-offs;

Boys to Manzo

Manzo’d with Children

Teresa Checks In.

The Fifth Instalment: The Real Housewives of D.C.

It ended after the first season due to cancellation.

Mainly because one of the cast members, Salahi and her husband, somehow got to the White House uninvited for a state dinner while filming for the show.

The Sixth Instalment: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Its success led to two spin-offs;

Vanderpump Rules (longest-running spin-off).

Vanderpump Dogs.

Seventh Instalment: The Real Housewives of Miami

It has a spin-off; Havana Elsa.

Eight Instalment: The Real Housewives of Potomac

It has a spin-off; Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion.

Ninth Instalment: The Real Housewives of Dallas

It has a spin-off to Ladies of London.

Tenth Instalment: The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

The new season is on the way.

Eleventh Instalment: The Real Housewives of Dubai

It is currently broadcasting.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

An untitled spin-off in the making.

Awards and Nominations:

Collectively the franchise has won:

One Critics’ Choice Television Award.

Four National Reality Television Awards.

Besides that, it has been nominated for:

24 total National Reality Television Awards.

18 People’s Choice Awards.

12 MTV Movie & T.V. Awards.

Four AACTA Awards.

Three Critics’ Choice Real T.V. Awards.

Two Dorian Awards.

A Leo Award.

A TCA Award

A Canadian Screen Award

A TRIC Award.

Parodies?

Did you know that the Real Housewives franchise has also been parodied in television, film, theatre and online media. Some of the names of those parodies are:

T.V. Series:

Real Husbands of Hollywood.

The Hotwives.

Real Househelps of Kawangware.

Film:

The Real Housewives of San Fernando Valley.

Theatre:

The Real Drunk Housewives of the San Fernando Valley (musical).

The Real Housewives of Walnut Creek (musical parody).

The Real Housewives – Fae Glesga

The Realish Housewives: A Parody

Housewives of Secaucus, a Suburban Travesty.

The Real Wicked Witches of Halloween Hills etc.

RHOSLC Season 3 – Release Date Announced?

Attention RHOSLC fans! Seeing that the news that I am about to share with you all will blow your minds into bits and pieces.

Will There Be Selling The OC Season 2?

Yes, it has been made official! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 will be premiering on Wednesday, September 28, at 9 p.m. E.T. on Bravo T.V. Network.

So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars, folks! As the new season will be gracing your screens shortly.

RHOSLC Season 3 – Who Is Returning As The Cast?

Here are the names of the people who are returning for the upcoming third season:

Lisa Barlow

Heather Gay

Meredith Marks

Whitney Rose

Jen Shah

In addition, serving as friends of the housewives, we have these three in the mix as well:

Danna Bui-Negrete

Angie Harrington

Angie Katsanevas

RHOSLC Season 3 – Plot Summary

The new season of RHOSLC revolves around the same basic plot line that it had for its prior two seasons. Seeing that it:

Mainly focusing on the personal and professional lives of several affluent women living in or around Salt Lake City, Utah.

While on the other hand, the second season did give us a little hunch about what we are also going to follow in the third season:

There is a high chance that Jen Shah and her ongoing legal battle will take most of the limelight.

The leading ladies changing friendship dynamics will also be in focus.

Besides that, the enigma that will subsequently create divisions between them is also up for the talks.

RHOSLC Season 3 – Teaser or Trailer Released?

The trailer has already been released on August 31, 2022, and we got to see a glimpse of what Bravo had in stock for us as well. Considering that, we are going to expect:

A tropical trip for the ladies – taking them from snowing mountains to the seashore.

A rift turns into a physical fight between Heather Gay and Whitney Rose.

The confrontation between Jen Shah and Danna Bui-Negrete.

As well as some twerking and skiing.

Check official trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Besides that, we also see Heather Gay sharing in the trailer that they are apparently “pulling on a thread on a sweater” as she finally adds that this is “not the end” but “this is the beginning.”

Clearly, we have some great content coming to our way!