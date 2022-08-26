Pinocchio: Disney’s Live-Action Film All Details!

When we look back at our childhood, we see that many fictional characters have become an integral part of our world growing up and have consequently shaped our imagination. Considering the main fact that not only our parents used to read us stories about their fantastical world that intrigued us, but we also grew up watching their adventures unfold in front of our eyes in numerous children’s movies. And to be honest, it is lovely to think that the subsequent generation will also hear about them growing up. Seeing that it would be a huge part of their lives too! Amazing, isn’t it? Well, one of those fictional characters happens to be none other than our very own puppet, Pinocchio.

As a little kid, you probably have heard of a cute little quirky fictional character whose nose grows due to him lying in certain situations. Sometimes our parents even used to say that if you lie, your nose will grow like Pinocchio, and it will never return to normal. Sweet old memories, right? It is an undeniable fact that Pinocchio was and still is, to this day, a cultural icon. Its popularity can be validated because it has been reimagined countless times. Well, the legacy of Pinocchio does not just end here. Surprisingly enough, we are also going to another version of Pinocchio in the form of a live-action film that will grace our screens shortly!

Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Disney movie!

Pinocchio’s Background:

Before delving into the recent depiction of the fictional character “Pinocchio,” it is necessary that we should have a little background information about the said legend and explore its true roots.

Basic Details:

Pinocchio is an Italian fictional character.

He is the protagonist of the children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio (1883) .

The novel was originally written by the Italian writer Carlo Collodi of Florence, Tuscany.

Pinocchio’s name is the combination of the Italian words; Pino (pine) and Occhio (eye).

However, the word “Pino” is also an abbreviation of Giuseppino – diminutive for Giuseppe.

Surprisingly enough, the author shares a deep connection with that said name. Collodi’s greatest influence in his youth was a prominent Italian manuscript specialist, Giuseppe Aiazzi.

The Italian manuscript specialist also supervised the author at the Libreria Piatti bookshop in Florence.

Besides that, Pinocchio’s creator and, of course, father’s name, “Geppetto,” is also diminutive for Geppo.

Which, more or less, means a log, stump, block, stock or stub in the Tuscan pronunciation of the word (ceppo).

In his novel, Collodi describes Pinocchio on different occasions as a “rascal,” “imp,” “scapegrace,” “disgrace,” “ragamuffin,” and “confirmed rogue.”

Plot Summary:

According to the story arc, a woodcarver called “Geppetto” carved him in a Tuscan village.

Pinocchio is seemingly a wooden marionette, a puppet manipulated with wires, yet he often dreams of being a real boy.

Besides that, he usually hangs around the bad company and is typically prone to lying. Thus, he constantly gets in trouble for those very reasons.

Even his own father, Carpenter Geppetto, once called him a “wretched boy” in the original novel mainly because of his ongoing rash actions.

Moreover, did you know that the original purpose behind his bad behaviour was to serve it as a warning rather than a charm?

However, there are many adaptations that have shown it otherwise.

In the end, only when Pinnochio redeems himself and becomes unselfish and brave does the Blue Fairy transform him into a real human boy.

Differences Between Original Novel And Disney Adaptations Of Pinocchio?

Over the years, there have been many media adaptations of the fantastical character Pinocchio. Some of them are:

Clothing:

When we talk about Pinocchio’s clothing, he often appears to be sporting a pointy hat, a jacket, and a pair of coloured, knee-length pants in the original Collodi’s novel.

Whereas his appearance is quite different in the Disney version. Considering that the character’s dressing style is shown to be Tyrolean, with Lederhosen and a hat with a feather.

Nose:

Pinocchio’s nose is his famous characteristic. It is also the reason why everyone around the globe loves him. However:

In the novel, there was only once when his nose did grow when he lied.

Yet, the said action has happened more frequently in his other adaptations.

Disney’s Pinocchio Live-Action Film: A New Adaptation?

Given below are all the details of Disney’s new live-action film:

Disney’s Pinocchio is an upcoming American musical fantasy film.

The one and only Robert Zemeckis is the director of the new live-action film.

While on the other hand, the Walt Disney Pictures studios are responsible for its production.

Moreover, the new movie is a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1940 animated film of the same name.

Which, more or less, was based on Carlo Collodi’s “The Adventures of Pinocchio.”

Who Is Going To Be The Cast For Disney’s Pinocchio?

The ensemble of the cast members who are going to be part of this upcoming project are:

Cast:

Tom Hanks as Geppetto

Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy

Luke Evans as The Coachman

Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and her marionette Sabina.

Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli

Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Sheila Atim as Signora Vitelli (a new character)

Voice Actors:

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket

Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John Worthington Foulfellow (red fox who is accompanied by his silent cat friend Gideon)

Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull

Besides them, Geppetto’s pets, Figaro the Cat and Cleo the Goldfish, will also appear in the movie.

Disney’s Pinocchio Trailer and Release Date:

On October 29, 2019, we heard the news that Walt Disney is considering the release of Pinnochio’s new adaptation on its streaming platform Disney plus. However, after a long debate on whether to release this film as a “theatrical release” or to premiere it on Disney plus. It was finally made clear that in November 2021 that it is going to be premiering on Disney Plus in late 2022: