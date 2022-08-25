The iCarly reboot has been renewed for season 3, to be released in 2023 on Paramount+

iCarly premiered in 2021 and became an instant hit amongst the young demographic. The series revolves around a group of best friends dealing with everyday problems. The movie belongs to the comedy, drama, and romance genres. If you are an iCarly fan, you can finally breathe easy because iCarly Reboot Season 3 is happening. The major cliffhanger of the second season was a problem for many. Finally, the news that Paramount has renewed iCarly Reboot Season 3 is good news for many, especially the loyal fans.

iCarly Reboot Season 3: Release Date

The exact release date of the third season is yet unannounced. However, according to sources, the series’ production will soon begin. Also, we know that Season 3 will premiere in 2023. However, when next year is an unanswered question. Keep checking this section to know the exact release date of the third season.

Who’s Returning For iCarly Reboot Season 3?

The series’ loyal fans have an emotional bond with Carly, Spencer and Freddie. Further, now they are in love with Harper and Milicent too.

Recently, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming at Paramount +, confirmed that the following are returning for Season 3:

Miranda Cosgrove as Carly

Jerry Trainor as Spencer

Nathan Kress as Freddie

Laci Mosley as Harper

Jaidyn Triplett as Milicent

Also, she commented that she is excited to find out what happens with Carly. In the finale episode of the second season, the viewers could see that Carly and Freddie were clearly in love. Furthermore, none of the two denied it. Pearl, of course, broke the news, and now we are all excited about the love between Carly and Freddie.

The Popularity Of iCarly

This is not the first time that the fans are enjoying the series. Previous, the original series ran from 2007 to 2012. The new series starts with Cosgrove, Kress, Trainor and Jennette McCurdy. The original series was so popular that it became a pop-culture stable. Subsequently, it broke many viewership records, and that too amongst all the age groups.

A similar type of response existed for the remake of the original series too. Currently, both seasons are available on Paramount +. You need to try the series if you haven’t watched it yet. It will surely not disappoint you. Nickelodeon Studios is the producer of iCarly.

Further, it is executively produced by Ali Schouten-Seeks and Cosgrove. The show’s producers are Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, and Alissa Vredenburgh. Dan Schneider was the original creator of the original series. However, he is not involved in the revival series.

More About iCarly Reboot Season 3

We only know that Season 3 will premier in 2023. The production of the third season is yet to begin. Therefore, no trailer or the official synopsis of the third season is available. All the primary casts of the series are returning for the third season. We may or may not see any new faces.

Of course, in the third season, the makers will highlight the relationship between Carly and Freddie. The fans are pretty excited about it. As the official announcement regarding the same starts rolling out, we will bring you more updates on iCarly Reboot Season 3. However, till then, keep checking this space.

Wrap Up

To sum it up, the third season will be out next year. The filming of the third season has not begun yet. However, with the release date next year, the production and filming of the series will soon be rolling out. If you haven’t watched the first two seasons, give it a try. The previous seasons are available on Paramount +.