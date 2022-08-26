Hellraiser Hulu Reboot Premiere Date and Teaser!

Ever heard of the 1987 British supernatural horror film; Hellraiser? You probably did, didn’t you? The said film was a big success seeing that it grossed over 14.6 million dollars in the box office when it only had a budget of 1 million dollars. If you ask me, this was a great start for the Hellraiser franchise as it apparently led to nine subsequent sequels. Discernibly, its unique storyline made everyone rooted in their seats as they watched the said films. Which, more or less, made it the worldwide phenomenon that it is today. However, to our surprise, this was just not the end for the canonical film “Hellraiser,” as Hulu has announced that they are reimagining the said horror-thriller classic!

Yes, you have heard it quite right! We will soon have a new version of Hellraiser on our screens, thanks to Hulu. And to be honest with you, I think it will be great like its original one.

Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming reboot!

Hellraiser Plot Summary:

Before delving into the details of the new version of the film, it is also necessary that we have a little insight into the plot summary of both original as well as the new version of Hellraiser.

Original Film:

The original “Hellraiser” supernatural horror film was the creation of Clive Barker. Considering the main fact that he not only directed the classic film but is also based on his 1986 novella, The Hellbound Heart.

Moreover, the original film also marked Barker’s directorial debut and was produced by none other than the producer Christopher Figg. Here are all the details concerning its plot:

The story of the film presumably revolves around a mystical puzzle box.

Tempering with the said box inadvertently opens up a portal of hell which subsequently summons the Cenobites.

The Cenobites are gruesome, extra-dimensional and sadomasochistic beings who apparently can not distinguish between pain and pleasure.

The story arc of the film adaptation involves a sadomasochist, Frank Cotton.

Who happens to buy a puzzle box in Morocco as it was said to him that the puzzle box in question opens the door to a realm of otherworldly pleasures.

However, after solving the puzzle, things turn different for him as hooked chains emerge and tear his body apart.

Consequently, leaving the remnants of his body hidden in that house while the Cenobites subject him to extremes of sadomasochism.

Later on, Frank’s brother Larry moves into his old house with his second wife, Julia – who happens to have had a short affair with Frank before her marriage with Larry. Although, Larry is unaware of that fact.

Sometime afterwards, Larry injures his hand while carrying a mattress up the stairs. As his blood drips on the attic floor, Frank’s body is seemingly resurrected into a corpse, which Julia stumbles upon.

Frank ultimately convinces Julia to help him bring his whole body back – by luring men into the house for Frank to feed upon their blood.

The Reboot:

The forthcoming reboot of the classic film “Hellraiser” is under the care of the director, David Bruckner – who also helmed great works like The Night House, Siren, and The Ritual. Moreover, Brucker also got reunited with his remarkable collaborators like Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski in this film, who is in charge of the script.

While on the other hand, the story is the creative result of none other than David S. Goyer, with Keith Levin as the producer of the said new version of the Hellraiser. Surprisingly enough, all four worked with Bruckner in The Night house.

Besides them, others who will be teaming up in this project are:

Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff as Producers

Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre and Todd Williams as Executive Producers.

Chris Stone and Gracie Wheelan will serve as Co-Producers.

Here are all the plots details of the upcoming new film:

The new version focuses on a young woman (Odessa A’zion) who is a drug addict and constantly struggles with her addiction.

According to the premise provided by 20th Century Studios, the said woman in question will somehow get the mystical puzzle box in her possession.

Apparently unaware of the fact that it is a gateway for the demonic Cenobites to come to this world and subject people with sadomasochism who end up summoning them.

Hulu’s Hellraiser Release Date Announced?

The streaming platform’s annual celebration of “Huluween” will also showcase a reboot of the classic “Hellraiser.” A Hulu Original film in association with Spyglass Media Group. Seeing that it is set to premiere exclusively in the U.S on 7th October in the year 2022.

Hulu’s Hellraiser Teaser?

The fifteen-second trailer teaser was released on 24th August 2022:

In the teaser, we see a red figure in the limelight – probably the leader of the Cenobites, The Pinhead.

Afterwards, the screen flashes back to the Hellraiser logo.

Who Will Be The Cast?

According to our resources, the cast for the upcoming reboot includes celebrities like:

Odessa A’zion from the Grand Army.

Jamie Clayton from The L Word: Generation Q.

Adam Faison from Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.

Drew Starkey from Outer Banks

Brandon Flynn from Ratched.

Aoife Hinds from The Long Call.

Jason Liles from Stereoscope.

Yinka Olorunnife fromThe Transporter.

Selina Lo from Boss Level.

Zachary Hing from Halo.

Kit Clarke from Leonardo.

Goran Visnjic from The Boys.

Hiam Abbass from Succession.

So, what are you all waiting for? Get your popcorn ready as Hellraiser is going to grace your streaming platform on Halloween, or should we say Hulluween!