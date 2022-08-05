Is Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2 Release date announced by AT-X?

Parallel World Pharmacy, also known as Isekai Yakkyoku, premiered this very year. The story of the series revolves around a pharmacist who is reborn into magical power. He became a great medical expert in this world, thanks to the knowledge of medicine that he gathered from his previous and current life. The series is still running. The upcoming episode will release on July 21, 2022, and the fans across the globe are loving it and are wondering if Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2 is happening or not. The series is based on Parallel World Pharmacy by Liz Takayama. So, it’s now time to talk about the second season.

Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2: Release Date

There is no official confirmation regarding the series renewal for a second season. Considering the fact that the first season is still running, it’s perhaps a bit early to comment on the release date of Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2. We will update this section once there is an official announcement regarding the series’s renewal or release date.

The series is currently available on Netflix, and it is up to Netflix to decide the fate of its second season.

Plot

The series follows the same storyline as that of the manga. So, even though we do not know what portion of the manga will be covered in the upcoming season, here is what the manga is about. The manga revolves around Kanji Yakutani, obsessed with developing new medicines to help people. However, he dies due to overwork and then he is reborn in another world which has a medieval culture. In this setup, only rich people can afford proper medical treatment.

Secondly, he further discovers that he is granted a divine blessing that allows him to retain the knowledge of modern medicine. Therefore, in this medieval setup, he is all ready to bring a medical revolution. This is the basic storyline of the manga, and Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2 will cover different aspects of it.

More About Parallel World Pharmacy

The first season of the series premiered on July 10,200. Keizo Kusakawa is the series director, and Wataru Watari is the writer. The music is by Tatsuya Kato and Satoshi Hono. AT-X, Tokyo MX, Kansai TV and BS NTV are the original networks of Parallel World Pharmacy.

Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2: Current Status

The renewal status of Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2 is still not announced. As discussed above, the first season is still running. Three episodes of the season have already aired on the following dates:

A Reincarnated Pharmacologist and a Parallel World: July 10, 2022 Master and Apprentice: July 17, 2022 The Chief Royal Pharmacist and the Reincarnated Pharmacologist: July 24, 200 The Empress and an Imperial Charter: July 21, 2022

According to sources, the first season houses 12 episodes, and the last episode will air on September 25, 2022. Therefore, we might have to wait till the end of September before laying our hands on the renewal status of the series. According to reports, the reception of the anime is pretty decent. Therefore, it is even hard to predict the renewal status of the series.

The series belongs to the genre of animation and fantasy. If you are an anime lover looking for something refreshing, then Parallel World Pharmacy is the perfect option. By the time you are done watching all the episodes of the series, we will be back with the renewal status of the series for sure.

To sum it up, there is no information regarding either the release date or the renewal status of Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2. Keep checking this post for all the updated information regarding the series.

