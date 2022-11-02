Outlander Season 7 Release Date and Cast: Read All About It Here!

We last saw our most favorite fictional beings, Frasers, on the screens back in March of 2022. Not much time has passed since the premiere of the 6th season, but the fans are already speculating about the 7th season of the show. This eagerness brings us to the most important question on the web regarding the show; when will Outlander Season 7 release? Well, to read all about it, continue reading the article!

The ending of the 6th season was surely not a definite one! Meaning it left enough space for the 7th season to continue the story from. Well, this was one of the ways of the creators proving that Frasers are not going anywhere away from us. Plus, given the show’s positive ratings and impressive viewership throughout the six seasons, you can keep expectations from the creators!

When will Outlander Season 7 Release?

Well, firstly we would like to give you the glad tidings of the renewal status. The official sources have confirmed that Outlander Season 7 will return to your screens. Thankfully we have saved our characters from the wrath of cancellation. The 6th season of Outlander was an intense ride for the fans.

Firstly because of the huge gap between the 5th and 6th seasons. It was due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic. However, now that the situation has returned to normal, we hope to see a shorter gap between the new season of Outlander. Despite the long gap, the episode count was also quite disappointing. Due to the instability, the 6th season only had eight episodes. But the team is covering up for this inconvenience to the fans!

They have confirmed that Outlander Season 7 is an extended one. It will entail a total of 16 episodes! Hence we are getting compensated in the best ways possible for the atrocities of the 6th season.

The production officially began in April of 2022 via the official Twitter account of the series. It posted a picture of several actors dressed up as their respective characters. Even Balfe got quite emotional over the renewal news. She mentioned how it all started in 2013, and so many years after the debut, the show is still going strong.

Who is in the Cast of Outlander Season 7?

As mentioned before, in April (2022) the official Twitter account posted a picture of the main cast members. So, we know which characters will be returning for sure to the series. According to our speculations, you can expect the following to return in the upcoming season of Outlander:

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall Fraser

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield

John Bell as Young Ian

David Berry as Lord John Grey

As the story is progressing at a fast rate. We might get a few new faces in the cast of the 7th season.

One such addition to the cast is Charles Vandervaart, who will play the character of William Ransom. William is a new character, but he’s pretty closely related to Jamie Fraser. How? Because Jamie Fraser had him out of wedlock! So, in simple terms, he’s also a son of Jamie. This means the plot is about to thicken with his involvement in the show. William has had one hard life! All of this trauma undoubtedly shaped him into someone really resilient. We are excited to see what he’ll bring to the story.

And not to forget that the fanbase has been asking for his character for a long time.

Is there any more Important Information about Outlander Season 7?

The creator of the show, Mathew B. Roberts, announced that the 7th season would be a lot more interesting than the previous ones. There will be a whole lot of emotional turmoil and time traveling. Plus, the revolutionary war is on the brink! This means that the 7th season is coming to make the show even more chaotic.

So, that was everything that you needed to know about the 7th season of Outlander. For more such information, don’t forget to bookmark this page!

