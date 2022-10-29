Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

Dearest gentle readers, the author is here to delightfully inform all that the Bridgertone Season 3 will address the developing romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington! The tension that has been building up between the two since the first instalment will take new turns in the upcoming debutante season, soon taking place for marriageable youth of nobility and gentry to launch into society.

Yes! Netflix’s ground-breaking show’s Bridgerton Season 3 is already in its works to once again create some buzz across the world with its arrival on our screens, and the Bridgertons fans are dying to know more about what is in stock for them for POLIN!

The jaw-dropping success of both the first season (Daphne Bridgerton and Duke Simone) as well as the second season (Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma) of Netflix’s profit generator has more or less raised the whole fandom’s expectations for the following most awaited season that focuses on yet another regency couple story and their relationship dynamics.

Thus, the stewards of the franchise are also hell-bent on surpassing those standards that they always make and break with the debut of another season in the franchise.

Curious to know what they are up to? Fear not, dear readers! We have gathered all the details you need to know about Bridgerton Season 3. Just keep on reading the article to tame your hunger to learn more.

What is Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date?

Sadly, we do not have the official release date for Bridgerton Season 3 as it is still undergoing its production process, and we hate to break it to you all, but we will not have it anytime soon either …. for at least a little while now!

Let’s be clear, it takes time to film historical shows like Bridgerton, especially if everything is custom–made for the show, and the said fact has been confirmed many times by the officials and the cast members.

Whether it is the gowns and jewellery for the gals, suits for the gentlemen, wigs of all shapes and sizes and even the filming sets etc., great attention has been paid to every aspect of the show. All is done in a customized manner to elevate the standard as well as the quality of every season.

When they are done perfecting all that (which in itself takes a lot of time), they have to begin shooting for the show, which is also a time-consuming process on its own.

Thus, we will have to wait till then to get the release date for the upcoming season, but it would be worth the wait as the award-winning show would most probably surprise the fans with its end product.

When did Bridgerton Season 3 Start Filming?

On the 20th of July 2022, an official announcement video was launched to confirm that the third season of Bridgerton is now under production.

In the video in question, all the main cast members were seen switching their fingers from number two to number three, and that too on the filming set of Bridgerton and in their regency glory. The Bridgerton train is about to arrive at Bridgerton Season 3 after stopping at Station 2 as they are already preparing for their roles.

The official caption reads:

“I spy the makings of a new social season. By the looks of things, it would seem the third instalment of Bridgerton is officially underway.”

The clip not only teased that the competitive world of Regency-era London’s Ton is back to make its grand entrance with the Bridgertons’ and Featheringtons’ lot but also gave us a glimpse of Colin and Penelope’s first look too.

As far as the POLIN content we have seen till now. The third instalment is most definitely going to be great like its predecessors.

When was Bridgerton Season 3 Announced?

On the 13th of April, 2021, Bridgerton Season 3 was officially announced by the concerned authorities! Not only that, but the renewal window was opened for its fourth season on the same day too.

Netflix shared the good news on its official Facebook page in its typical Bridgerton fashion. By bringing Lady Whistletown as the news bearer, as the caption reads:

“Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. The author shall have to purchase more ink… Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Bridgerton Season 3 Plot

As we already know, the third season is based on Julia Quinn’s fourth book ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’ in the Bridgerton book series, which mainly focuses on Penelope and Colin’s love story.

Although the historical-romance television series has made few changes in the story and has skipped the third book (Benedict’s story) to move on to our main lead story arc, it is all done for a good reason, even though it received mixed reactions from fans.

Seeing that it seemed almost natural to swiftly move to Penelope and Colin’s love story after Kate and Anthony since their romance has been building up from the prior two seasons.

Nicola told Netflix’s Tudum site that it was the right decision because “if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, ‘Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it.’

Thus, the change was inevitable, but “book fans are going to be happy,” as Shonda Rhimes has some great content up and ready for the fans.

The synopsis sheds light on the fact that the Plot will be mind-blowing and

“people are going to be obsessed.”

As per the synopsis of the third season:

After hearing Colin’s “disparaging words about her last season,” Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) decides to give up on her “long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).”

She is now looking for a husband “who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.”

But she lacks confidence and fails in her mission to marry a gentleman, though Colin is also back from his travels “with a new look and a serious sense of swagger.”

Realizing that Penelope, who was the “one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder,” he is “disheartened” and “eager to win back her friendship.”

Thus, he offers to help her find a husband by mentoring her, but when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Yet there is one problem in this blossoming romance: Penelope’s “rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place.”

And, of course, her “growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

I do not know about you all, but this seems like a pretty exciting and must-watch season, in my opinion.

Returning Cast of Bridgerton Season 3

Even though not much is revealed about the cast, it is safe to say that most of the original cast members will return to the show’s new season to reprise their roles.

I mean, will ‘Bridgerton’ be complete without the Bridgerton and Featherington family? Considering that the Bridgerton Season 3 is based on our main leads from the two clans: Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Here are the names of the ensemble cast members for the upcoming season of Bridgerton:

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington – the youngest Featherington daughter, a close friend of Eloise and Lady Whistledown

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton – the third Bridgerton son

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury – the sharp-tongued yet insightful doyenne of London society

Ruth Gemmell as Violet – Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton, mother of the Bridgerton children

Polly Walker as Portia – Dowager Baroness Featherington and the matriarch of the Featherington family

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton – the second Bridgerton son and an artist

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton – the seventh Bridgerton child and the youngest son

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton – the eighth and the youngest Bridgerton child

Harriet Cains as Philippa Finch / Featherington – the middle Featherington daughter

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington – the eldest Featherington daughter

Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown – who is the author of a scandalous society newsletter

Moreover, we are also going to get our Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton in the Bridgerton Season 3 as well:

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma – Viscountess Bridgerton.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton – 9th Viscount Bridgerton and the eldest Bridgerton son and head of the family.

So, those who were missing their electrifying chemistry and burning romance between the two, be prepared! At this time, we will be seeing them as a married couple with some new responsibilities.

As per Simone herself, Kathony is back, dear fellas, for more juicy scenes and also completely in love:

“We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started.” Courtesy Deadline Hollywood.

She further told them that,

“I’d like to see Kate let go a bit more and play more in season three and swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

And, of course, with the second season leaving the viewers with the whole best friend drama, in the end, the conflict will be there too in the Bridgerton Season 3 as well.

Thus, Eloise Bridgerton will also have a significant role in Bridgerton Season 3. Her actor Claudia Jessie will return to reprise her role as the fifth Bridgerton child and the second daughter.

As for Francesca Bridgerton, the actress Hannah Dodd will be playing the character, rather than Ruby Stokes, who previously portrayed the role – who left the show because of conflicting schedules.

Other than that, we do not know if the following character will be making their appearance or not as there is no confirmation, but we do hope they will be returning to the show:

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Basset – Duchess of Hastings and the fourth Bridgerton child and eldest daughter

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma – Kate’s younger half-sister

Shelley Conn as Lady Mary Sharma – Kate’s stepmother and Edwina’s mother

Fingers crossed! We must wait for the Colin and Penelope season to see who else will make their appearances.

Are There Any New Characters in Bridgerton’s Upcoming Season?

Did you think there would be no new additions to the Bridgerton Season 3? Well, you thought wrong, as we also have some fresh faces.

Here are the actors names and the characters they are portraying in the upcoming season:

Daniel Francis (Stay Close) as Marcus Anderson – who has a charismatic presence and lights up any room he enters, subsequently getting the attention of the ladies and matriarchs in the Ton.

Sam Phillips (The Crown) as Lord Debling – a genial lord with unusual interests but immeasurable wealth and a noble title to support his eccentricities.

James Phoon (Wreck) as Harry Dankworth, a handsome man who is witty and intelligent.

Can not wait to see these three in action in Bridgerton Season 3! Let’s see what charm they will bring to the show.

Is there a Trailer for Bridgerton Season 3?

There is no official trailer for the Bridgerton Season 3 yet, as the filming is still underway.