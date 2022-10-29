Is Slow Horses Season 3 Renewed by Apple TV?

Slow Horses, a spy thriller television series, attracted significant viewership with its arrival on our screens. Received immense support and love from the larger audience and gained positive responses from the critics for bringing a refreshing touch to the espionage genre with its unique story. Thus, it did not come as a surprise that the show was renewed for two additional seasons when it was initially going to consist of only two seasons at most, out of which the second season is still not released yet. So, yes! Slow Horses Season 3 and 4 were renewed even before Slow Horses Season 2 premiered on Apple TV.

Does Apple TV renew slow Horses Season 3?

In June 2022, Apple TV renewed the popular show ‘Slow Horses’ for its third and fourth seasons, which will also be based on Mick Herron. T series of novels called “Slough House” like its first and second seasons.

Per the book’s order, the first season is based on Herron’s first book in the series, Slow Horses. In contrast, the second season (which has yet to debut) is based on its sequel, Dead Lions. Henceforth, Slow Horses Season 3 and 4 will be the adaptation of the subsequent novels in line: Real Tigers and Spook Street.

What is the Show “Slow Horses” all about?

The television adaptation of Mick Herron. T’s novel series revolves around the story of a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents who are exiled to a place called Slough House, which is “an administrative purgatory for service rejects.”

Thus, the whole team has to “endure dull, paper-pushing tasks” and, of course, their “miserable boss, Jackson Lamb, who expects them to quit out of boredom and frustration.”

But things take a different and unexpected turn for them, as they become “entangled in a dangerous gambit” and subsequently have to navigate the espionage world to protect England at any cost.

They see that the responsibility falls on their shoulders to combat evil forces now and then to maintain world peace, even if nobody hears about their struggles and sacrifices for their country.

What Could be the Plot of Slow Horses Season 3 and Slow Horses Season 4?

Let’s take the subsequent novels (on which the following seasons will be based) into account. The Slow Horses season 3 will revolve around Jackson Lamb’s (Oldman) underdogs or MI5 agents trying to work together to track down and defeat a rogue agent who has kidnapped one of their own.

As for the fourth season of Slow Horses, let me tell you that there will be a lot of explosions and that too, to the point that you probably might not handle it! So, you better be prepared for that as it begins with a bombing that will reveal some explosive secrets and might shake the foundation of the notorious Slough House.

Who are the Cast and Characters for Slow Horses 3 and 4?

We know that most of the original cast is returning for the second season, but we do not know whether they will either be in the third or fourth season.

Seeing that in the world of espionage, the survival rate is not that high but let’s hope we will still have the whole cast in those additional seasons.

Here are the names of the cast members and characters that they are portraying in the upcoming season:

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb – the head of Slough House.

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright – up-and-coming MI5 agent who got demoted after a publicly embarrassing training mission.

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner – the Deputy Director-General of MI5 and the head of operations codenamed “Second Desk.”

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish – an office administrator and a recovering alcoholic.

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright – River Cartwright’s grandfather and a retired MI5 officer.

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho – an obnoxious computer expert and former hacktivist.

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy – assigned after a mission went wrong.

Dustin Demri-Burns as Min Harper – assigned after he abandoned a top-secret desk.

Freddie Fox as James ‘Spider’ Webb – an MI5 agent based at Regent’s Park headquarters.

Chris Reilly as Nick Duffy – head of MI5’s internal affairs and tactical unit nicknamed “The Dogs.”

Other than them, the following actors are also confirmed to be joining the series, though their roles are undisclosed:

Samuel West

Aiimee-Ffion Edwards

Kadiff Kirwan

However, we are not sure if the character of “Sid” will return as Olivia’s Cooke character got shot in the head in the first one, but anything can happen. Who knows, “she might still be alive somewhere,” as per Roddy.

How many Episodes of Slow Horses Season 3 and 4 will there be?

The first and second seasons have six episodes, so we expect the same for the slow horses season 3 and 4.

How many Seasons of Slow Horses are on Apple TV?

Only the first season of Slow Horses is available on the Apple TV streaming platform.

While on the other hand, the second season will premiere on the 2nd of December, 2022, on Apple TV.