Dead to Me Season 3 Release Date and Trailer at Netflix

Dead To Me Season 3 is officially green-lit for production, and it’ll soon debut on Netflix.

The series, starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, has been a fan favourite ever since it released its first episode in 2019. It features two best friends on a crazy journey of unravelling mysteries and discovering dead bodies! Full of humour and thrills, the show has two mind blowing seasons that have even received Emmy nominations.

The third season is currently in production and if you’re curious to know more about it, then keep on reading! Here is the release date of Dead To Me Season 3 and everything you need to know about it.

Dead To Me Season 3 Release Date

New episodes of the third season will launch on November 17, 2022. This is two and a half years after the previous season ended! With an insane cliffhanger ending, fans can’t wait to stream the upcoming episodes and finally quench their curiosities!

Dead To Me Season 3 will be the last season in the series. The star, Christina Applegate, expressed her love for the show saying she would miss the two crazy ladies in it. However, she feels that:

“this was the best way to tie up the story of these women.”

The team behind Dead To Me Season 3 has been long at work! They began working on it as early as May 2021. Liz Feldman, the Showrunner, confirmed the news and later added that the series was wrapped up in April 2022.

There are multiple reasons behind the delay in the release date of Season 3. The first and foremost in Covid-19, which caused lockdowns and added medical requirements for the cast. The lead star, Christina Applegate, was diagnosed with a serious autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis, in August 2021, which caused further delays.

Fortunately, the new release date is only a couple of weeks away, and we’re bouncing off walls in excitement!

Dead To Me Season 3 Cast

The two leading ladies, Christina Applegate in the role of Jen and Linda Cardellini in the role of Judy, will return for Season 3. Apart from them, the cast list includes,

James Marsden as Ben- The twin brother of Jen’s husband, Steve

Sam McCarthy as Charlie- Jen’s Son

Luke Roessler as Henry- Jen’s Son.

Diana Maria Riva as Ana Perez- The police detective.

Brandon Scott as Nick- Judy’s ex, who is a cop.

Suzy Nakamura as Karen- Jen’s neighbour with an obsession with orange wine.

Max Henkins as Christopher- Jen’s friend.

Valerie Mahaffey as Lorna- Jen’s mother-in-law.

Keong Sim as Pastor Wayne – the grief support leader. Katey Sagal as Eleanor- Judy’s mother.

Dead To Me Season 3 Spoilers

Jen and Judy always manage to end up in a disastrous situations and Season 3 will be no different!

Season 2 ended with both ladies in a road accident with Ben.

Season 3 will pick the story up from here. While Judy is fine, Jen is hurt but alive! Ben will feel his guilt building up. However, since no one saw him crash into Judy and Jen’s car, he might just get away with it unless he confesses himself.

Moreover, Steve’s dead body will be a major part of Season 3’s plot. We saw a dog digging it up in the forest.

Jen’s son Charlie also discovered the truth about his mother as he read the letter she wrote to Judy explaining her reason for handing herself to the police.

All in all, the show will be just as spectacular as its predecessors, with a great storyline and heads of plot twists. Just when you think things have calmed down, a new dead body is discovered, and all goes downhill!

Is there a Trailer?

The third season has an official trailer which features a tense environment with lots of emotions.

With confessions about Steve’s death, an emotional letter, and Jen’s hospital stay after the accident, the trailer takes viewers on one hell of a rollercoaster! You can watch it below and experience only a fraction of the craziness that’s about to come our way.

