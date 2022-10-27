Slow Horses Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Trailer Updates

We can’t wait to see Gary Oldman’s brilliant but irritable Jackson Lamb and his Slough House team again in the upcoming Slow Horses Season 2. The second season is based on Mick Herron’s Dead Lions, the second book in the Lamb series, which centers on the reawakening of Russian sleeper agents in London. The rapid release of new episodes following the premiere of the first season this year is attributable to the fact that seasons 2 and 1 were shot simultaneously. With the premiere of Slow Horses Season 2 on Apple TV+ fast approaching, here is all the information you need to get caught up.

Slow Horses Season 2 Release Date

Slow Horses Season 2, as well as seasons 3 and 4, have been officially greenlit. At the conclusion of episode 6, a trailer for Season 2 was released, revealing that it would adapt Dead Lions, the second novel in Mick Herron’s series. Finally, in June of this year, it was announced that the Slow Horses would be renewed for a third and fourth season, with the latter two seasons adapting Real Tigers and Spook Street, respectively.

On Friday, December 2nd, the first two episodes of Season 2 will be released simultaneously on Apple TV+. Thereafter, a new episode will be released every week.

Plot

The Slow Horses Season 2 sees the resurfacing of Cold War secrets that could bring mayhem to the streets of London. After a disastrous encounter with Russian bad guys, our protagonists must put aside their differences and step up their spy game in a race to avert disaster. This is the plot of the second season, according to the official synopsis.

New episodes are much anticipated after the shocking cliffhanger involving Lamb and River’s father, David’s past.

Cast

We will be able to see most of the previous cast members in the second season. The confirmed cast list includes:

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden as River Cartwight

Kristen Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standlish

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

Freddie Fox as James Spider Webb

Dustin Demri-Burns as Min Harper

Chris Reilly as Nick Duffy

Samuel West

Aimee-Flion Edwards

Kadiff Kirwan

It has also been confirmed that Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, and Kadiff Kirwan will be appearing in the series, though their specific roles have yet to be determined.

Trailer

At the conclusion of the first season, we were given an exclusive look at the show’s trailer, and in October of 2022, we got another look at the trailer online. If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, watch it below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Plot Of The Book

We can throw better light on the second season by understanding the plot of the book. So, let us have a look at what the book is all on which the second season is based. Dickie Bow, a former low-level informant for Jackson Lamb, rides the train and bus with a mysterious person he recognizes from their past. Bow dies of what seems to be natural causes, but Lamb suspects foul play and uses his helpless team to investigate the chilly past of the Soviet Union. Because of the nature of espionage, long-forgotten secrets don’t stay hidden for very long, and the United Kingdom of today faces a very real danger as a result.

Will The Book And Slow Horses Season 2 Be The Same?

The plot of Slow Horses was true to the source material. For a number of reasons, that will likely be less true for Slow Horses Season 2. All of the major alterations to the plots have been done so with enthusiastic approval or, on occasion, at the suggestion of the author, Mick Herron. That is what the author said in an interview with Radio Times.

Wrap-Up

According to Rotten Tomatoes, both critics (who gave the first season of Slow Horses a 94% approval rating) and viewers (87% approval rating) enjoyed the show. In response to fan anticipation, Apple TV Plus has confirmed that the highly anticipated Slow Horses Season 2 will premiere worldwide on Friday, December 2nd.

