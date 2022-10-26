Raising Dion Season 3 Cancelled By Netflix

There will be no Raising Dion season 3 as it has been officially cancelled by Netflix. While the streaming platform has been quiet on the matter, everyone else revolving around the show has spoken up about the show’s future.

Based on Dennis Liu’s comic series of the same name and produced by Outlier Society, Raising Dion follows Nicole and her son Dion’s journey after he begins to exhibit special powers out of the blue. The first season focuses on Dion’s battle with The Crooked Man, whom he successfully defeated.

The second season takes place after a gap of 2 years and shows Dion as he continues to explore and strengthen his powers with his mother’s help, along with Tevin, his new Biona trainer. Over the course of the season, Dion realizes that there is more danger ahead of him. The mother-son duo tries to fight all the dangers ahead of them to not just protect themselves but also to save the city of Atlanta.

Raising Dion season 3 was going to be a continuation and show the new twists and turns that place in Dion’s life. However, the show’s future now seems dark and here is why.

Is there Raising Dion season 3?

There will be no Raising Dion season 3. The news was first confirmed on April 26 by Sammie Haney, who played the role of Esperanza. She penned down her emotions on Instagram while bidding goodbye to the show forever. She wrote:

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELLED. Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season two was a success, equal to Season one, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season three!”

The news has come as a shock to many who did not expect this cancellation at all. After all, the show’s both seasons performed quite well.

Why is Raising Dion Season 3 Cancelled?

While Netflix hasn’t really given any reason for cancelling Raising Dion for a third season, a shortage of money could be the root cause. This is because Netflix’s stocks have dropped greatly after data revealed that 200,000 subscribers have now unsubscribed from the streaming platform. In fact, the platform lost $1.1 billion in investment. Moreover, according to Rotten Tomatoes, the streaming platform will probably lose two million more subscribers over some time.

Hence, Netflix has had to make some cut downs to manage its expenses and make way for new shows. Currently, they are only renewing shows which are exceeding limits in terms of success.

Although we do realize that Netflix will be making many more such tough decisions in the upcoming months, Raising Don season 3 did not deserve it. This is because it is one of the very rare shows that represents black people, especially kids, as superheroes. Alisha Wainright penned down her opinion regarding the show’s cancellation. She wrote:

“I am heartbroken that the show isn’t moving forward, not only because I won’t get to work with my amazing cast and crew in the same way again but because I feel Raising Dion did so much for little Black and Brown children and children with disabilities.”

And we just could not agree more. Hopefully, Netflix will be a bit more considerate and look into a show from all aspects before axing it, as black and brown kids need more role models and aspirational representation.

