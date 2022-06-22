Only Murders in the Building Season 2 – Latest Updates

Only Murders in the building is a comedy thriller series that first came on air on Hulu on August 31st, 2021. This 10-episode series created the hype, and the demand for Only Murders In The Building season 2 sparked.

The first season of Only Murders In The Building starts with three strangers played by Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, who have a common interest in true crime podcasts.

Their life changes when they decide to start their crime podcast, investigating the Murder in their upper westside apartment building- The Arconia. While the three think it was a murder, the police declared it a suicide after investigating, but that did not stop them from solving the mystery on their own.

How this disorganized trio comes together to solve a strange murder forms the rest of the story and keeps its audience Hooked till the last episode. Now all the fans are waiting for updates on Only Murders In The Building season 2. Well, you have reached the right place. This article will find all the latest updates of Only Murders In The Building Season 2.

Release Date

Yes, you are in luck! After the immense success of season 1, news regarding the series renewal for a second season was made official in September 2021. Only Murders in the Building season 2 will officially premiere on June 28th, 2022.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Cast

It has been made official that the entire main cast will return in Only Murders In The Building season 2. Here is a list of all the main cast members:

Selena Gomez

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Aaron Dominguez

Amy Ryan

Well, this is not it! Only Murders In The building Season 2 will have a new member, and it’s none other than Cara Delevingne. She will play the role of Alice, a sophisticated art insider moving into the Arconia. Along with Cara, Miachel Rapaport has also been recruited in the series as detective Kreps.

It does not end here. Tina Fey, along with other guest stars, will reportedly return in season 2.

Plot

While the first season’s finale ended with many cliffhangers, season 2 will pick up from there. In the season finale, it is shown that Tim Kono was murdered out of pure jealousy by Jan (Charle’s girlfriend). Afterward, she tries to poison Charles as well, but luckily he gets saved by the trio. Jan is then arrested. However, the show does not end here. Out of nowhere, the fire alarm goes off in the building, and Mabel (played by Selena) is found crouched in front of board president Bunny’s body.

Whether Mabel killed Bunny or not, we will find out soon enough in season 2.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Trailer

So far, two teasers and a trailer have been officially released. In the first teaser, Mabel hints that the trio will be making a new podcast on whatever happened. In the second teaser, the evidence against the trip keeps showing up from time to time against the trio. Meanwhile, Mabel states that they need to find the real killer soon.

Check 1st official Teaser:

The official trailer came on air on June 14th, in which the trio sets out to clear their name and handle a competing podcast.

Check Second Official Teaser: