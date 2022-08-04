Euphoria Season 3 – Premiere, Cast, Trailer & Much More!

HBO’s Euphoria received great attention with its premiere on June 16, 2019, whether it was good or bad. But, one way or another, it ended up becoming Euphoria’s cause for many of its fans. Even though the show is centered around ‘not so normal’ high-school teens who are going through all sorts of life problems, the trauma that it showcases is what moved the audience to tune in to HBO to watch it in the first place. The show’s realistic depiction of emotions like pain, anger, anguish and depression has struck the fans’ hearts! And despite the show’s explicit nudity and sexual connotations, it made them patiently wait for Euphoria Season 3.

The main protagonist, Rue Bennett, struggles with her drug addiction and is the show’s main focus. We often see her completely broken and on the verge of breakdown as she tries to deal with her situation with all the other messy stuff going around her.

Besides her storyline, the breathtaking visuals of the series also leave us in awe. Beguiling us to get more of the Euphoric universe! The whole fandom has waited for the release of every season with sheer anticipation, and it is nothing new this time.

Now that Season 3 will be out soon, we are back with all the information you need to know about the upcoming season.

Euphoria Season 3 Premiere Date:

At the moment, there has been no official announcement for the release date of Sam Levinson’s show. However, we did receive a notification from Euphoria‘s Official Instagram page on February 4 about the renewal of much anticipated Season 3. With a glaring caption on the clip that markedly says:

#EUPHORIA has been renewed for Season 3!

Moreover, the Vice President of HBO programming, Francesca Orsi, further shared:

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three”.

Seeing the ground-breaking success of Season 2, it was evident that the whole fandom would soon get another Season, and it seems like they got it. We can more or less assume from this information that we might be able to see more of Rue around the end of 2022 or at the start of 2023. However, it is safe to say that no new clips will be released until they are close to their premiere time.

Euphoria Season 3: Who will be returning?

The good news is that we are getting more of the original cast in the forthcoming season! Considering that majority of them are returning to the show:

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman as Rue Bennet

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Dominic Fike as Elliott Croons

On the other hand, the fate of the other characters in the show is still unknown. So, we are not yet sure who will be returning for Season 3 besides the ones mentioned above.

We will just have to wait in this case until we get the official notice.

Trailer

As for the trailer of the show, there has not been any official release made from HBO. There is no news about the expected date as well. Instead of the trailer, we were graced with an announcement teaser. The said teaser had the series’ logo and a bold three behind it. After the renewal confirmation, it was shared on all of Euphoria‘s official pages and social media channels.

Euphoria Season 3 Episodes

Not much has been confirmed! But it is most likely that the upcoming season will comprise eight episodes. Similar to seasons 1 and 2, they had the same number of episodes.

Except that Season 2 had two special episodes of Rue and Jules that were titled:

Trouble Don’t Last Always

F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob

So what are you all waiting for? Do not forget to watch Euphoria Season 3 once it premieres! Until then, catch up with Season 1 and 2 of this Emmy-nominated show.