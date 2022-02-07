Euphoria Season 3 Will Be Released on HBO

Europhoria, the Emmy-winning high school show is in renewal for Season 3. With news of Euphoria Season 3 making rounds on social media platforms, there has been news that the pre-episode viewership of Euphoria Season 2 has doubled.

The premiere of Season 2 of Euphoria was streamed on 9th January and both on HBO and HBO Max, it was able to garner 14 million total viewers. In comparison to the first episode of Season 1 of Euphoria, there has been a 100% increase in the average audience size of the series.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming while commenting on the same has praised the crew and cast of Euphoria by saying that they have taken Euphoria Season 2 to new heights while at the same time challenging the narrative form and convention. In addition to that, it was further stated that they are excited for Euphoria Season 3.

Currently, there is no information or details about when Euphoria Season 3 will be launched. The debut of Euphoria Season 1 took place in June 2019, airing of Euphoria Season 2 began in January 2022. Even though the work of Euphoria Season 2 began a lot earlier, it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The filming of Season 2 was supposed to begin in 2020 but due to delay, it finally started in April 2021. However, it is expected that Euphoria Season 3 will be aired in 2023. The official renewal of Euphoria Season 3 was tweeted on 4th February 2022.

Interestingly, the streaming of the previous season was also announced in the same way. The release of Euphoria Season 2 was announced while the first season was still running in July 2019 and the pattern of announcement of the new season has continued in the same way for Euphoria.

Euphoria Season 3 Cast

The cast of Euphoria Season 3 is still not known because no one knows how season 2 of Euphoria will unfold as the finale episode of Season 2 has not streamed yet. The finale of Euphoria Season 2 will be aired on February 27.

However, one can expect to see Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Dominic Fike in Euphoria Season 3. In addition to that, supporting characters of Euphoria Season will be there and also, a few new characters might be added. In short, the viewers can expect to see the usual faces of Euphoria even in Euphoria Season 3.

Story Of Euphoria

Euphoria is a high-school teen drama in which Rue, a 17-year-old drug addict, is fighting to find hope and survive while battling with peer pressure, love confusion, suffering losses of friendship, and making new enemies. The story is an adaptation of Israeli television ministries that goes with the same name.

The plot of Euphoria is loved by many and the same is visible from the fact that the series has received several nominations like British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme and TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama. In addition to that, Zendaa received awards like Primetime Emmy Award and Satellite Award for being the Best Actress in a Drama series.

From Euphoria Season 3, one can expect more drama, drugs, trauma, and mess. In Euphoria Season 2, the drama is running in between Maddy, Nate, and Cassie. The love triangle between Rue, Eliot, and Jules is yet to unfold in the series.

The first season was ruled by Maddy and the second season was ruled by Fezco who became the favorite of the viewers right from the first episode of the second season of Euphoria. The second series further unveiled more about Cal regarding his sexual identity and further, the revelation might be in store for the viewers.

Euphoria is a dark, harsh, and yet refreshing tale of high school students who are fighting their battle to live their best high-school life. The unique plotline of Euphoria has made it an interesting season to watch for many. The show has received many praises for its wonderful narratives.

Euphoria is currently available on HBO and HBO Max. Currently, there is no trailer of Euphoria Season 3 available but it will be available soon to the viewers, perhaps, after the finale of Euphoria Season 2 which will be streamed in February.