Criminal Minds Reboot (2022): Everything About the Show Is Revealed Here! Check Out All Recent Updates

Criminal Minds Reboot is happening! And it’s been in progress for quite a while. The news of it coming to life started making rounds back in 2021. And since then, fans have been waiting to know more about it.

But, a tweet from Paget Brewster who plays Emily Prentiss made fans doubt the reboot was happening. Through her tweet, she told fans that the reboot was dead.

Now, all of that has changed. As Tanya Gills, Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming has confirmed that Criminals Minds Reboot is happening. At the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, she spoke to some reporters about the series saying:

“We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well.”

After the event and Tanya’s statement, Paget took to Twitter to announce she was incorrect and very happy that the reboot was happening. She tweeted: “When being wrong feels so right…I LOVE IT!”

Things are still being finalized for the reboot series. And hence, an official release date hasn’t been shared as of now. According to us, the Criminal Minds reboot might release earliest by the end of 2022. But a much more realistic release date window would be at the beginning of 2023.

Until then, fans can rewatch the 15 seasons of Criminal Minds on Paramount+. Or they can also watch the first 12 seasons on Netflix and seasons 13 to 15 on Hulu. Either way, we are sure it is going to be fun having a trip down memory lane watching cases after cases unfold.

Synopsis

Criminal Minds Reboot is going to be a bit different than the previous series. This version is also going to be solving crimes and finding criminals. But in the reboot, one season is going to revolve around one case and not multiple cases like the previous seasons.

While no other spoilers regarding the Criminal Minds reboot synopsis have been shared, we know that it is going to be about profilers working for BAU. These profilers will be analyzing behaviors and getting a hold of criminals who are committing federal crimes.

Criminal Minds Reboot Cast

The team at Paramount+ is planning to bring a mix of old and new cast members for the reboot. However, until now, no one has actually signed any contract for the reboot. This will include Paramount+ trying to get all those cast members who were alive in the season 15 finale. Here is a list of cast members that are having a discussion with Paramount+ about their roles in the Criminal Minds reboot.

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia

A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez

Besides these, Matthew Gray Gubler who played Dr. Spencer Reid, and Daniel Henney who was Matt Simmons who were a part of the finale will not be rejoining the cast for the reboot as they are done with their roles or too busy with other projects.

Moreover, the cast members we listed above ready to sign their contracts will also be finalized once the showrunner of Criminal Minds, Erica Messer signs the deal and becomes part of the reboot. As everyone around her realizes, without her the show would easily fall apart. A list of the new cast members for the reboot is still not shared. It seems like the new casting will be made official once Erica and the previous cast members sign their deals.

Criminal Minds Reboot Episodes

The first season will be consisting of 10 episodes. All of these episodes will revolve around solving one case. And will be streaming on Paramount+.

Criminal Minds Reboot Trailer

Since things are still being finalized, there is a long time until a trailer or even a teaser for the reboot on Paramount+ will release. According to us, the Criminal Minds Reboot trailer will release by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023, a while before the actual season begins airing.