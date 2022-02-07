The Gray Man: Original Cast Is Returning to Screen for Criminal Minds Season 16

Criminal Minds Season 16’s renewal came as a big shock to fans! And now that the details about the cast have surfaced we have even greater news. Why? Because Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster, are reportedly in talks to return for Paramount+’s season 16. This will be treated as a mini-series however it is termed the 16th season of the franchise. To know more regarding it continue reading the article!



The series has been in its development phase for quite some time. Which made the fandom believe that it got canceled. However, that is not the case because there were other complications. The streaming site is still trying to come to terms with the creator Erica Messer. And almost 6 of the original cast members have been finalized for the reboot. But what about the rest of them? Well, it is all discussed down below.

But if the core cast returns or not, the story will go on regardless. Now it is up to the writers how they are willing to continue the story of characters. The 16th season might take the show in a completely new direction. But nothing to fret about as these are just mere speculations at the moment.

The show’s first 15 seasons are about employees of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit whose job is to solve crimes. But to do this job they use a unique set of skills that only they are lucky enough to possess. The 15th season ended recently in 2022. And just 2 years later it is getting an official reboot!

Criminal Minds Season 16 does not have an official release date yet. However, expect it to come out later in 2022 or somewhere in 2023. It all depends on how fast the creators wrap up with the season.

The fandom is quite lucky to have a reboot so soon. Hence even if the 16th season takes longer than a year it shouldn’t be bothersome.

Cast

Here comes the most interesting bit about the 16th season which is about the cast. Which of the original members will be returning for it? And will there be new actors involved?

For now Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, A. J. Cook and Paget Brewster have all agreed to come back for Criminal Minds Season 16. This means David Rossi, Luke Alvez, Tara Lewis, Penelope Garcia, JJ Jareau, and Emily Prentiss will feature in the reboot as well.

But don’t get too excited as the creators have already announced that the decision can alter depending on the availability of these actors. So, we are still in a danger zone. But hopefully, it will work out considering the hype of the show.

Sadly there are certain actors which won’t be coming back for the 16th installment due to unavailability and other undisclosed reasons. Daniel Henney, who plays Matt Simmons, and Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid is one of those actors.

We are still running short of information regarding the confirmed cast of the reboot. But hopefully, in the upcoming months, we’ll get to know something substantial. So, stay tuned!



Plot

Just like most of the show’s details we are unaware of its plot too! But most likely the story will continue and go on to solve other mysteries of the show which couldn’t get solved in the original show.

The creator herself revealed in an interview that the 16th season is being made as per the fandom’s demand. Hence it will also entail what they want to see! So, it looks like a lot of fan theories are about to become reality.

Trailer

There is no official trailer for Criminal Minds Season 16 yet. And you’ll have to wait for a long time to get any sort of footage related to it. But this prolonged wait will definitely be worth it. For more updates regarding the reboot stay tuned!

If you want to stream the first 15 seasons of Criminal Minds you can do that on Paramount+. However, if you don’t have its subscription then you can also watch it on Hulu and Netflix. But there might be some missing seasons.