The Sister Season 2 Release Date, Characters, Storyline, And All Recent Updates!

The Sister season 2 is a much-awaited season by fans all around the world. Based on Neil Cross’s The Burial, The Sister is inspired by real-life events.

The first season kept viewers engaged throughout the four-part series with its mystery and supernatural scenes. It revolved around Nathan, a family man who goes through several difficulties to keep a horrific secret hidden from everyone especially his wife Holly.

However, events happen and people around him are constantly on the verge of finding out his secret. And it seems like Nathan never really gets any rest as he keeps finding ways to conceal his secret. Moreover, The Sister season 1 ended on an open note. This means that there is a pretty good chance for The Sister Season 2 to happen. Hence, here is everything about it.

It first began airing on October 26, 2020, on ITV and the ITV Hub. It aired for four days consecutively, each day showing a new part of the Neil Cross story. Then on November 26, 2020, the four-part series came to Britbox.

Since then The Sister season 2 hasn’t been renewed. And it seems like it is not just the fans, but the cast is also waiting to sign up for the new season. Amrita Acharia who plays Holly said in an interview with Radio times:

“I mean I would love that [a second season] purely because it’s one of the most fun jobs I’ve done, because it was such a fun team, and the writing is just so good. I’d love there to be a second season. That’s why they leave it open-ended, isn’t it? In my book [it is]. I don’t know, I know as much as you do.”

It seems like it’s all up to Neil to write another story and bring it to life in The Sister Season 2. After all, he is the only one who can do justice to the season’s story.

Synopsis

Everything seemed good when season 1 was about to end until in the final few minutes Nathan spots the ghost of Elise in his car’s backseat. This gave an opening to a whole new season which everyone is counting on.

While the official synopsis is still not confirmed, we think The Sister season 2 will show Nathan getting more and more guilty. All the lies he spoke to keep his secret hidden might even unravel. In addition to this, we think besides Nathan and Holly’s marriage getting affected by Elise’s ghost, their attention towards their newborn will also get affected.

There might even be chances that Bob wakes up from his comatose condition, bringing new twists to the story. Jacki might be the person in season 2 who sees through all of Nathan’s lies. It would be interesting to see what new lengths Nathan is willing to go in order to keep his secret hidden. Overall, it all depends on where Neil decides to take the story.

The Sister Season 2 Cast

We can expect the following cast members of season 1 to make a comeback if season 2 happens. And it seems like through their interviews that they are all pretty much ready to be on board for the new season.

Russell Tovey as Nathan

Amrita Acharia as Holly (Nathan’s wife)

Nina Toussaint-White as Jacki Hadley (best friend of Holly as well as a law enforcer)

Simone Ashley as Elise (Holly’s sister and the ghost which haunts Nathan)

Bertie Carvel as Bob Morrow (the ghost hunter)

The Sister Season 2 Trailer

A trailer for The Sister Season 2 is still pending and so is the show’s renewal status. For now, all fans can do is hope for the series to renew and make trends with the series name. Because only once The Sister Season 2 begins filming and is ready for its premiere, a trailer will release.

Lost Ark Countdown Started: Know Release Date, Time & Founder’s Pack