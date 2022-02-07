Lost Ark Countdown Started: Know Release Date, Time & Founder’s Pack

The original Lost Ark trailer regarding its gameplay made waves in the gaming community because of how promising the game’s new features looked. Not only the updates but it also revealed the characters and the completely new world. And the best part about it is that the early access option is now available for the fans to use!

Great news for Founder Pack owners as unlike other gamers they’ll be able to play the game three days earlier than the official release date.

And this offer starts on Tuesday, February 8 at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST / 5 pm GMT., and the price for this limited offer is around $14.99 / £13.20 / €14.99. So make sure that you avail it just in time before you miss out! For the normal release date and pricing details of Lost Ark continue reading the article!

You won’t be able to save the character’s name prior. It will only be available once the customization is complete. One gamer who has already experienced the gameplay of Lost Ark has some interesting views on it. In his words:

“It begins in character creation, where I design a face with sliders for everything from eyebrow opacity to cheekbone protrusion, even though I’ll be seeing this character from far above most of the time and every hat I equip completely changes my hair. Still, later on, I find myself tempted to use some of the beta’s free currency to buy a redesign because I made my blush too intense. And I did actually buy a skin called Mysterious Noble Garb so I wasn’t stuck wearing hot pants, which seem to be the main leg armor available to gunslingers.”

The release date for Lost Ark is 11th February 2022! So, gear up as not much time is left for its launch. Of course, for those who have availed of the early access offer, the game will become available 3 days earlier.

Price

For the Founder’s Pack this is what you need to know:

Bronze Founder’s Pack – £13.20 / $14.99

Silver Founder’s Pack – £21.00 / $24.99

Gold Founder’s Pack – £42.99 / $49.99

Platinum Founder’s Pack – £87.99 / $99.99

But if you don’t want to pay for the game then you’ll have to wait till 11th February when the game will become public for all.

System Requirements

The minimum system requirements for Lost Ark are:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit.

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 / AMD® Ryzen™ 3.

Memory: 8 GB RAM.

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 460.

DirectX: Version 9.0c or higher (2010 June)

Network: Broadband Internet connection.

Storage: 50 GB+ available space.

The recommended requirements are as mentioned below:

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 / AMD Ryzen 5

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics:

1080P FHD

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050

AMD® Radeon RX560 2G

1440P QHD

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 2070

AMD® Radeon RX5700XT

Ultra Specs (4K, UHD)

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 2080

AMD® Radeon RX 6800

DirectX: 9.0c or higher (2010 June)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB + available space

Additional Notes: Internet connection required to play, offers in-game purchase

Trailer

You can now stream the official trailers of Lost Ark on YouTube. The gameplay feature video will offer you a great insight into what to expect from the game.

