Space Force Season 2 Release Date Revealed?

General Mark Naird is coming back with his forces very soon! This was revealed via pictures of the cast. The “creative revamp” of the show will be quite different from its first season. Other than the plot there have been significant additions in the cast as well. But now the question arises when will Space Force Season 2 released? And will the major cast members from the first season return?

Space Force is about a pilot named Naird (played by Steve Carell) who unexpectedly gets chosen to lead the brand new sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force. He reluctantly accepts the job offer and after convincing his family moves to Colorado as per the job requirements.

There he and his talented team of scientists are supposed to fulfill a task as per the White House’s commands. But what is this task? Well for that you’ll have to stream the first season of Space Force. Lucky for you all episodes are available for streaming on Netflix. Make sure that you watch all of them before the second season’s premiere.

The series has a 43% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, despite its mixed reviews the show got a green light. This implies that there is definitely an X-factor in the plot of the upcoming season. By the end of the first season, all of the characters seemed different than how they started.

Of course, this means that more character development awaits them in Space Force Season 2. Moreover, as far as the performance of the sequel is concerned we can vouch for it. Because almost all shows in the past as well started with low ratings but as the story progressed they got much better. Hopefully, this will also be the case with “Space Force”.

Space Force Season 2 is scheduled to release on 18th February 2022. It will exclusively come out on Netflix. The release date did not come out as a shock for the fans because the show got renewed way back in 2020. The delay was of course because of the pandemic.

The second season will have 7 episodes in total. And each one is confirmed to have 30 minutes of screentime. The first season had 10 episodes but unluckily this time we’ll get a lesser number. However, we are sure that this won’t affect the quality of the show.

Space Force Season 2 Cast

Both Carell and Malkovich will yet again return for the sequel. Along with them, the majority of the core cast will return. But unfortunately, Fred Willard playing Mark’s father, Fred, won’t be coming back as he sadly passed away.

Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O Yang, Diana Silvers, and Don Lake will also feature in the upcoming season.

Space Force Season 2 Plot

The first season ended on a major cliffhanger so obviously, a second season was inevitable. Almost every astronaut present on the moon was close to death. General Kick Grabaston (Noah Emmerich) finally got control which had major consequences on the team.

So, what is in store for the scientists now? For now, what we know is that both the Chinese and scientists from the USA are stranded on the moon. Their lives are in grave danger and only Naird can somehow pull them out of their misery. But will Grabaston let Naird come back and take control?

The second season has a tough job of unraveling a lot of mysteries. Firstly Space Force Season 2 will show how Naird will return to the Headquarters for his fellow men. But is it confirmed that he’ll come back? As he has already escaped from Grabaston. Well, that is for the show to tell. But without him, the story can not go on smoothly.

Daniels while talking about the plot revealed in an interview:

“I think the big picture is that we are concentrating on the gags more. It is more about the comedy scenes between the cast. I think the stories are more personal and they’re interesting, but I don’t think the point of the show so much is like a highly arced thing, you know what I mean?” he said. “Its kind of like each episode is a fun adventure with this cast and there’s a loose structure to it. I guess the big structure this year is that with the new administration, the Space Force is much more underdogs because people are super skeptical of them in the new administration.”

Space Force Season 2 Trailer

You can now watch the official trailer for The Space Force Season 2 on YouTube. The second season is scheduled to release on 11th February so make sure that you have already revised the story of the first season in your head. For more updates regarding the sequel stay tuned!