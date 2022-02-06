All We Know About Julia Roberts’ Series ‘Gaslit’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

Two Award-winning Academy actors have teamed up for Starz’s latest drama Gaslit. The show will be based on the first season of Slate’s Slow Burn podcast, which brings to life the Watergate Scandal that plagued Richard Nixon’s presidency with a modern twist. Our series coverage includes release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

When does “Gaslit” air on Starz?

Gaslit will premiere at 9 p.m. Eastern Time in just a few days.

Those who are not Starz subscribers can now sign up for Starzplay to stream the series live or on-demand. Monthly subscriptions start at $8.99.

Moreover, for $8.99 more per month, you can add Starzplay to your Amazon Prime subscription.

‘Gaslit’ on Starz: What Is It About?

Gaslit is an adaptation of Slate’s Slow Burn: Watergate podcast that will investigate several untold stories from inside the White House regarding the Watergate scandal that brought down Nixon’s presidency.

Martha Mitchell (played by Julia Roberts), the wife of Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell, is described as a “celebrity Arkansasan socialite” and a “big personality with a big mouth” in the official character bio.

The case occurs during the Nixon administration from 1972 to 1974 and concerns the cover-up of Nixon’s involvement in a break-in at the DNC headquarters in the Watergate Hotel complex in Washington, D.C. in June 1972.

From Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers that brought the whole scandal tumbling down, the series is a modern take on Watergate.

“With ‘Gaslit,’ we not only have the opportunity to tell an untold story about Martha Mitchell’s role during Watergate but also to have a dream cast including Julia and Sean and the best creative team and partners we could have asked for.”

What is the cast of Starz’s Gaslit?

Firstly, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in the Starz series Gaslit.

Gaslit portrays Penn’s role as Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell. Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, John’s wife and a socialite from Arkansas.

The cast of Gaslit also includes Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens as John Dean, GLOW’s Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean. As well as Homecoming’s Shea Whigham as G. Darby Camp, who stars in Big Little Lies, and Gordon Liddy’s Big Little Lies, plays Marty Mitchell.

As journalist Winnie McLendon, Allison Tolman will portray the part of Fargo’s Allison Tolman.

Has there been a trailer for ‘Gaslit’ on Starz?

Gaslit has a thrilling trailer to keep audiences in suspense until the premiere.

In the trailer, the first person they introduce is Martha Mitchell. The first person to accuse the president of the Watergate break publicly. They then ask, “Are you crazy?”

“That loud-mouth wife of his is becoming a liability.” You can hear them say from the trailer. Both Roberts and Penn look unrecognizable as Martha and John Mitchell.

In the trailer, Martha is shown sitting in what looks like a courtroom being questioned about why she would risk her husband’s position, and she responds simply: “Because it’s the truth.”

You can watch the trailer here.

