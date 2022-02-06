Season 2 of ‘Tehran’ has been confirmed – The Madison Leader Gazette

Tehran Season 2 is finally happening, folks! Yes, you read it right, and the best part is we’ve got a release date in our hands.

The show, “Tehran,” is an international Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller produced by Israel. It will premiere on Apple TV Plus on May 6.

Tehran Season 2 Who’s In It?

In the first-look teaser picture, Glenn Close appears along with Niv Sultan, who returns as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, Shaun Toub, and Shervin Alenabi. A new episode will air every Friday through June 17 in the eight-episode season of the series.

With other Apple Originals, you can now watch the complete first season of “Tehran” around the world.

Tehran Season 2 What Is the Show About?

As you already know, ‘Tehran’ was the first non-English language series to be released on Apple’s streaming service in September 2021 after it bought international distribution rights shortly after the series debuted in Israel in June 2020. In this Hebrew and Persian-language thriller, Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) goes undercover in the titular Iranian capital on a mission. In addition to Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi, and Menashe Noy also star.

Maor Kohn and Daniel Syrkin direct the series, which is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Eden.

Omri Shenhar joins Zonder as a writer. Both Syrkin and Shenhar contribute to the creation of the film. In addition, Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel are the executive producers for Donna and Shula Productions. Similarly, Alon Aranya is the executive producer for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux is the executive producer for Paper Entertainment.

Whereas Peter Emerson is the executive producer for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin, and Eldad Koblenz are the executive producers for Kan 11.

Moreover, Cineflix Rights distribution of “Tehran” internationally.